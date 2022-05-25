CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – Wednesday marked the third consecutive season where Shade faced McConnellsburg in the District 5 Class 1A quarterfinal round, but contrary to the first two matchups, the latter played out much differently.
The Panthers mercy-ruled the Spartans 11-1 in 2019 and 12-0 in 2021. This time, No. 2 seed Shade saw itself trailing by six runs through four innings.
But the Panthers, behind their strong upperclassmen leadership, rallied for seven runs in their final two at-bats to claim an 11-10 come-from-behind victory over the seventh-seeded Spartans to advance to the semifinals.
“It was a very big win,” Shade coach Jason Baer said. “I think being off for eight days kind of hurt us, which could’ve been seen for the first half of the game, but the girls didn’t give up. They kept battling and started putting the ball in play and started making the plays when we needed them.”
After four complete innings, Shade committed six of its seven errors in the contest, which helped McConnellsburg (5-16) jump in front 10-4.
The Panthers held a 4-3 advantage in the top of the fourth before the Spartans erupted for seven runs in the frame. Shade had three errors in the fourth inning alone, including two on a line drive to center field that cleared the bases and also allowed the batter to score.
Of the 10 McConnellsburg runs, only three were earned.
“I told the girls that McConnellsburg is a good team despite their record,” Baer said. “A lot of times, they don’t believe you until they see it. It seemed like we took them lightly up until that point, and I asked them, ‘Do you want to quit?’ They said, 'No,' and a couple girls stepped up and led the charge.”
After stranding two runners in scoring position in their half of the fourth, the Panthers got their offense moving.
Shade began the fifth with four consecutive singles, which eventually resulted in three runs that cut the McConnellsburg lead to 10-7. Jaedyn Krupper and Reese Koback both plated runs by a fielder’s choice and Rylee Pongrac drew a bases-loaded walk.
In the sixth, Cassidy Mauger stroked a one-out double that was followed by three straight singles. Jenna Muha tallied an RBI knock to shrink the deficit to two, and Tara Corradini brought in two runs with a hit that got past the left fielder and rolled to the fence.
Krupper then plated the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to center field.
“Today, we hit the ball well and got on their pitcher early,” McConnellsburg coach Dana Winters said. “We definitely had the confidence to keep going. They just started hitting the ball towards the end while we kind of fell off. Being the No. 7 seed, though, I was proud of the way we played today.”
Corradini gained control in the circle after the fourth inning, allowing just one hit and two total base runners over the final three frames while keeping the Spartans off the board.
The sophomore walked two and struck out eight in the complete game victory.
“I just did my best to work my pitches and get them in the zone,” Corradini said. “After their big inning, we all rallied around each other and picked each other up. We started making plays and everyone was doing their jobs. We know we’re capable of playing great.”
Mauger and Muha both finished the game 4-for-4 at the plate. Mauger compiled a triple, two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Muha stroked a solo home run in the second inning while adding two RBIs and three runs.
Corradini, Krupper and Anna Deneen each tallied two hits for the Panthers, with Corradini and Deneen each scoring two runs. Eight of the nine Panthers’ hitters drove in at least one run.
“It was all about not giving up on ourselves,” Mauger said. “We all just left our mistakes go and started fresh, which was a huge help. We know we’re capable of hitting the ball well, and we definitely showed that, especially in the last two innings.”
Shade (14-3) advances to the semifinal round, where the Panthers will host No. 6 seed Southern Fulton at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Indians earned a 2-1 upset win over third-seeded Rockwood.
“We have a good record by our defense, mainly,” Baer said. “We have to get better and improve off of today’s game. There’s definitely some things we have to clean up. I know the girls have the heart to keep going.”
