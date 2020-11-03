CAIRNBROOK – It was anything but a clean start for Shade in its District 5 Class A volleyball semifinal matchup against Fannett-Metal on Tuesday.
But lucky for the Panthers, style points do not factor into the end result.
Jenna Muha had 16 kills, Taylor Rapsky tallied 12 and Shade overcame a disastrous first set to take down Fannett-Metal 12-25, 25-22, 25-14, 27-25, and advance to the District 5 Class A championship match opposite Conemaugh Township on Thursday.
Shade (19-3) struggled mightily, especially offensively, in the first set against one of the more scrappy teams it has faced this season.
The Panthers had four service errors in the first set, along with eight attack errors, including six in the early going to help the Tigers build an 11-2 advantage.
However, Shade corrected those mistakes over the final three sets by turning defense into offense, which prevented Fannett-Metal from getting anything easy.
“I told my girls just play it out till you hear a whistle regardless of what is happening,” said first-year Shade coach Emma Spinelli. “I felt like we did that really well tonight. They didn’t really let anything just drop on the floor.”
While Shade held a lead throughout the majority of the second set, it could not preserve it, as Fannett-Metal battled back to tie it at 18-all and eventually take a 20-18 lead, which coaxed a Shade timeout.
At risk of going down two sets to none, out of the timeout, the Panthers climbed back to knot it at 21-all and eventually went on to win the set with the help of two ball-handling errors and a service error by the Tigers.
The passing drastically improved for the Panthers, which allowed setter Cassie Mauger to total 29 assists. Mauger said the comeback was fueled by the Panthers remaining confident and discovering what the Tigers’ game plan was offensively.
“We all came together and corrected each other,” said Mauger. “We helped each other place the balls on the court.
“We saw that they were tipping and pushing a lot. So, we watched their arms and crept up on them more.”
The Tigers, who could not replicate their first set win, struggled to communicate defensively in the final three sets.
“We just weren’t communicating like we were,” said Fannett-Metal coach Keri Daniel. “We had some errors, but it was mostly just communication. We just weren’t talking and getting that excitement factor that we had.”
There were 10 ties throughout the final set. After Shade took a 24-23 lead, the Tigers blocked Rapsky to tie it at 24-all. The Panthers went up 25-24 before the Tigers once again responded with an emphatic kill to knot it at 25-all. But a ball-handling error and a hard hit by the Panthers which was too hard to handle gave Shade the victory.
Shade will square off against Conemaugh Township in the District 5 Class A championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Windber.
The Panthers, who have already beat the Indians twice this season, one of those wins coming in the WestPAC championship game, will attempt to drop them for a third time.
Spinelli said she knows it will not be an easy task.
“We have everything to beat them again,” said Spinelli about the matchup. “We can’t take anything for granted. They know what we have and we know what they have. It’s just basically who is going to come out to compete and make the least amount of errors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.