SOMERSET, Pa. – There were no winners or losers in Thursday’s District 5 Class 1A softball championship game at Somerset Area High School.
The outcome will be decided on Friday.
Steady rains and muddy field conditions halted play after four innings, with Shade High School leading Meyersdale Area 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
The game is scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. Friday at Windber Area High School’s field. Shade will bat in the top of the fifth inning.
“It’s a three-inning game and we’re starting one in the hole,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “We’ve got to overcome that. Obviously, weather was a factor. It’s unfortunate.
“I think we were getting some steam in that last inning. It would have been nice to finish it. We’ll come back tomorrow and see what happens.”
The teams split a pair of regular-season contests. Meyersdale won 3-2 in 10 innings as pitcher Izabella Donaldson fanned 25 batters on April 28. Shade won 9-2 on May 4.
Both teams will advance to the PIAA tournament, which begins on Monday. The District 5 1A champion will face District 6 runner-up Glendale. The District 5 runner-up will play District 7 champion Union.
“I was afraid this would happen. It stinks in a championship game,” Shade coach Jason Baer said, noting that radar images earlier in the day showed the wet weather on its way toward Somerset. “We just come back tomorrow and pick up. Hopefully we can keep hitting, play defense and hold on.”
Second-seeded Shade (15-3) capitalized on a pair of walks, Cassidy Mauger’s infield single and Emily Rapsky’s single to center field to plate three runs in the third inning.
Top-seeded, defending champion Meyersdale (19-2) answered with Donaldson’s two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the fourth, an inning in which the Red Raiders had two hits and Shade made three errors.
“That was a great spark,” Miller said of the homer. “That got us rolling. We ended up having the bases loaded and the circumstances the way that inning finished, it is what it is.
“Conemaugh Valley apparently won on that (type of play) Wednesday (in the District 6 championship game against Glendale). It hurt us this inning.”
The inning had two unusual plays, one benefitting each team.
Amelia Kretchman’s high fly ball into shallow right- center field initially was called an infield fly-rule out, which would have ended the inning.
But after the umpires discussed the play, the call was overturned. Because the ball had dropped in, Kretchman was awarded first base.
With the bases loaded, Shade pitcher Tara Corradini fielded Meyersdale’s Morgan Walters’ hard-hit back to the mound.
Corradini recorded the force out at the plate, and catcher Mauger threw to first, where the ball struck the runner Walters.
An out was called, Miller said, as a result of running out of the runner’s lane.
“We were hitting the ball hard. We were hitting the ball well,” Shade’s Baer said. “A couple defensive mistakes got us in trouble in the fourth inning.
“Overall, I was happy. Tara was pitching a good game and I was pleased with our game.”
In 2021’s district title game, Meyersdale overcame an eight-run deficit by scoring 19 unanswered runs in a 20-9 victory over Shade.
“Every time we play Shade, it’s always a great game,” Miller said. “I expected that coming into this game. It should be an exciting finish.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
