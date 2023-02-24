CAIRNBROOK – Jenna Muha led all scorers with 26 points, but a key hustle play may have been the difference as the third-seeded Shade Panthers (15-9) held on at the buzzer to take down the District 5 Class 1A sixth-seeded Southern Fulton Indians (8-14) 43-41 on Friday.
Leading 43-41 with five seconds left after a Southern Fulton 3-pointer by Sandra Stotler, a timeout by the Indians set up the dramatic finish. The inbound pass went to Muha, but an Indians defender got a hand on it and as the ball went towards the out-of-bounds line, Muha made a diving play to push the ball back in bounds.
The Indians got off a desperation shot that fell short, sending the Panthers to the semifinals.
“I did not know if it was going out on me or out on her, but I did not want them to get an opportunity to get set up for a 3-point play,” Muha said. “Even if they got a two, we would have gone to overtime and I was OK with that because we would have more time to work. I am glad she missed it and we are moving on.”
Panthers coach Mark Satkovich thinks the nine day break hurt his team.
“Having nine days off really affected us,” Satkovich said.
“It was nice to get the girls back from injuries, but we definitely had rust.
“We got (Hailee) Chapman back tonight, and Kendahl Stutzman played outstanding defense for us, but in the first half, no one was in sync with each other.”
Muha entered the night chasing history herself, trailing Meyersdale graduate Jennifer Tuscano’s 23-year-old all-time Somerset County girls’ scoring record of 2,243 points, needing 40 on the night, but that was not her focus on Friday.
The first half was sloppy for both teams as the layoff hurt affected shooting. The fans were hopeful of the milestone for Muha, and she led all scorers with seven points in the opening frame with Shade holding a 12-10 lead.
In the second quarter, the Panthers began to push the ball inside more to Muha. Her inside presence starting ringing up the fouls for the Indians, which sent Muha to the line 10 times in the frame giving her another eight in the quarter as Shade carried a 22-18 lead at the half.
While milestones are nice, getting the playoff victory was priority for the Panthers, and Southern Fulton began to mount a charge in the third.
The Indians’ Kamryn Pittman hit both foul shots and the game was tied at 24 when Southern Fulton called timeout. Just a minute later, Southern Fulton’s Andrea Elder hit the first half of a one-and-one, giving the Indians a 27-26 lead, but a Stutzman basket just before the buzzer gave the Shade a 29-27 lead after three.
Muha reentered the game to start the fourth and scored the first four points of the quarter. After Chapman, who had 10 points on the night, hit a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 37-31 lead, the Indians came back cutting the lead to one, before Kennedy Landis tallied a basket with just under a minute left to force the Indians into fouling and setting up the dramatic finish.
Shade will now travel to Northern Bedford County on Tuesday for their semifinal game.
“We have to come back harder on Tuesday,” Muha said. “Northern Bedford saw us at one of our weakest points tonight, and we are not going to allow that to happen again on Tuesday. Every day we come into the gym we have to give 110%. It is playoff time so we have to go big or go home, and we have all the underclassmen watching us and we have to set a good example for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.