CAIRNBROOK – Jenna Muha racked up 15 kills, Taylor Rapsky added eight and Shade slammed Rockwood 25-14, 25-14, 25-11 in a District 5 Class A volleyball quarterfinal on Thursday.
The second-seeded Panthers will face off against the third-seeded Fannett-Metal Tigers next Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
Shade, which came in fresh off a conference championship win against Conemaugh Township on Tuesday, was excellent from the service line, stringing together 10 total aces, which included five from senior and outside hitter Lacie Andolina.
“I tell my girls all the time that serves are gimme points,” said Shade coach Emma Spinelli. “I don’t care if they’re aces or not, I just want them over and in. I’m happy that my girls delivered on that tonight.”
The Panthers, who swept Rockwood for the third time this season, had their way offensively against the undersized front line of the Rockets.
Being unable to match Shade’s size at the net was one of the more glaring issues for Rockwood, which did not have a player on the roster with any prior playoff experience.
“We struggled covering the middle hitter,” Rockwood coach Jason Atchison said. “We just couldn’t get up in the right position to make the blocks. The biggest thing was trying to move our feet to find where the hit was coming from. We did have a few good blocks, but we just had a hard time finding the ball every time.”
In the first set, Rockwood managed to tie the game at six-all, but could not sustain that level of play as Shade rattled off 12 of the next 15 points to go up 18-9.
It was a similar situation in the second set when the Rockets played to a 4-4 tie, but their service and attack errors allowed the Panthers to take over and grow their lead to as large as 10, 22-12.
Muha took over the third set with three kills in the first seven points to put Shade up 6-1.
“At practice, we run different plays,” said Muha about how the Panthers utilize their diverse hitting strengths. “We really just try to hammer it down and take advantage of that. We can definitely block, hit and jump.”
Shade (18-3) built a 21-9 lead in the third frame before Rockwood called a last-gasp timeout.
“This is the first time in several years that we’ve made it back into districts,” said Atchison about the benefit of his young squad earning playoff experience. “Things are progressing along, but we still have to work on some basic fundamentals. It’s just good to get the girls back into competition. Hopefully, this is the start to a new beginning for us.”
Meanwhile, the Panthers will shift their focus to Fannett-Metal, a team they have not seen yet.
If there is anything to sharpen, Spinelli said it has to be their communication, especially offensively.
“With us, it’s communication,” said Spinelli on what the Panthers will work on between now and Tuesday. “We’re trying to run some plays, so doing more than just a bump, set, spike. We’re trying to get our offense moving and sometimes we get some confusion because I’m calling something versus my setter. I think it’s just communication and believing in ourselves.”
