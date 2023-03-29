Citing low numbers in enrollment and student participation, the Shade-Central City and Shanksville-Stonycreek school districts announced an all-sports partnership on Wednesday.
For years, the two Somerset County neighboring districts already had PIAA-approved cooperative team sports agreements in place. The all-sports partnership was the next logical step, according to leaders at the schools.
“The continued decline in student participation in all sports is forcing administrators and their board of directors to seek options that will allow students to participate in healthy and strong sports programs,” a release announcing the partnership stated.
“The goal of the Shade-Central City and Shanksville-Stonycreek school districts is to provide reliable and sustainable athletic opportunities for students in both school districts by sharing PIAA junior and senior high athletic programs that are currently offered at both schools as a partnership.”
Both districts made clear in the statement that the partnership and shared name/mascot only will be for athletic teams.
“This is not an academic or school district merger,” the statement said. “Each district will remain completely independent for all other school-related activies.”
The all-sports partnership agreement stated:
• Each sport will still need to be managed by one school district.
• All junior high and senior high PIAA sports will be shared in the partnership.
• Staffing, equipment, transportation and other expenses will be shared 50-50 by Shade-Central City and Shanksville-Stonycreek school districts.
• Currently, the athletic partnership and jointure of both schools will allow the districts to remain in the WestPAC as a unified team.
• Currently, all sports have been approved by both school districts to play as one team in the partnership agreement.
• Full transfer from individual team names and mascots will take place during the 2024-25 school year when Shade-Central City and Shanksville-Stonycreek athletes will be represented by one team name and mascot.
• The new athletic team name and mascot will be voted on by the student bodies of both districts with the final approval from both board of directors.
The all-sports partnership won’t alter co-ops each of the schools previously had in football, wrestling or boys and girls soccer.
Currently, Shade has co-op agreements with Conemaugh Township in football and wrestling. Shanksville-Stonycreek has co-op agreements with Berlin Brothersvalley in football, wrestling and boys and girls soccer.
During the 2022-23 academic year, Shade and Shanksville had co-op agreements in girls volleyball, golf, girls tennis, boys and girls basketball, rifle, baseball, softball and track and field.
