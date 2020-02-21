BEDFORD – Vince Fyock led all scorers with 24 points and had a team high seven rebounds while teammate Kaden Koleszarik added 20 to help the Shade Panthers advance to the District 5 Class A championship game next Friday night by beating the Southern Fulton Indians 60-47 at Bedford Area High School.
In the first quarter, the Panthers came out on a roll, building a 15-5 lead after Fyock hit one of his three 3-pointers in the quarter. That trey forced Southern Fulton to call a timeout with just under 2 minutes left in the quarter.
“I usually just try and make plays,” Fyock said. “Early on I was hitting from outside, but I’m always looking to spread the ball around to my teammates.”
Out of the timeout, the Shade full-court press continued to bother the Southern Fulton ball handlers as several fast-break opportunities helped stretch out the Panthers’ lead to 21-9 after one quarter.
The Indians settled in during the second quarter slowing the game down to their preferred pace, and the Panthers began to get themselves into some foul trouble.
With the tempo of the game slowed down the teams headed to the break with Shade holding a 32-21 lead.
The Panthers outscored the Indians 17-9 in the third as Koleszarik led Shade with six points in the quarter.
Southern Fulton came out inspired in the fourth quarter with Dylan Melton hitting back to back 3-pointers. Following a steal of an inbound pass by Justin Morris, the Indians cut the Shade lead to 54-47 with 2:47 left.
Shade called timeout and decided to hold the ball running over a minute off the clock before the Indians were forced to foul.
Both Fyock and Koleszarik hit free throws down the stretch, setting the final and also clinching a fourth game with the rival Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers next Friday night for the District 5-A championship.
“I thought in the first half things pretty much went our way,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said. “Defensively we kind of did what we wanted in the first half, but in the fourth quarter we took some shots on offense we didn’t need to, and they got on a roll and they made it interesting.”
Southern Fulton now needs a win in the consolation game next week against Turkeyfoot Valley to keep its state playoff hopes alive.
“They are a tough team the way they run that offense,” Southern Fulton coach Jeremy Hann said. “The (Tanner) Colflesh kid is for real and we need to be all over that. We hope to get Holden Stotler back. We have played the last few games and having him back will give us a better inside presence.”
