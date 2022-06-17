ALTOONA, Pa. – Aaron Shackelford slugged two home runs in a four-homer game for Altoona’s offense as the Curve defeated Erie 14-3 on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was the first multi-homer run game for Shackelford in his career, who had a season-high five runs batted in, matching Andres Alvarez and Jack Suwinski for the team high this season. He sent a three-run shot to right field in the fourth inning off Billy Lescher and followed it with a two-run homer in the fifth off Joe Navilhon.
His fifth-inning blast capped off a six-run inning for Altoona, as Matt Gorski hit a bases-clearing three-run double in the at-bat before. Jared Triolo also drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the frame, as Chavez Fernander allowed five runs on three hits in 2/3 innings.
Gorski hit his 21st home run of the season, a solo shot to open the third inning for Altoona off the starter Wilmer Flores (2-1). The mark matches the most by any player in the minors this season. Later in the frame, Lolo Sanchez homered to make it a 5-2 game in the third. It was the second straight game that Sanchez has left the yard and his fourth straight contest with a base hit.
Altoona first scored in the second on a Matt Fraizer two-run single. With the bases loaded and two away, Fraizer lined one down the right-field line to clear the bases and make it a 2-all game. Triolo followed with an RBI single to give Altoona the lead.
Altoona starter Carmen Mlodzinski allowed two runs on three hits and two strikeouts in 2/3 innings pitched. He was pulled with the bases loaded and two outs in the first after throwing 36 pitches. Travis MacGregor (4-1) earned the win, going 3 1/3 innings and striking out five without allowing a run. Tyler Samaniego tossed a scoreless inning before Nick Dombkowski threw the final four frames for the Curve. Dombkowski earned the save, allowing one run in the ninth inning on a Wenceel Perez RBI single. He struck out five batters, giving the Curve 12 in the contest.
Gorski finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a triple shy of the cycle in the contest. Sanchez, Fraizer and Connor Scott each had two hits to go with Shackelford’s two-hit, five-RBI performance. It is the third time this season that Altoona hit four home runs in a game, and sixth time they have hit two in an inning. It’s also the 14th time the Curve have recorded 10 or more hits.
Altoona will continue its six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Saturday night. Right-handed pithcer Reese Olson will get the start for Erie, with right-hander Austin Roberts starting for Altoona in a bullpen game.
