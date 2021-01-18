LORETTO – The list of players eligible for the 2021 MLS SuperDraft has been released. St. Francis senior midfielder Lucas Rosa was named to the list, becoming the second player in program history to do so.
“It’s fantastic to see Lucas on the MLS draft list,” St. Francis coach Frank Olszewski said. “He certainly deserves every success that comes his way. He has all the tools that you need at the level, and his work ethic and mentality are second to none. Any team that chooses him would be getting a great player and a great person.”
Rosa was named Northeast Conference Player of the Year as a junior in 2019, the second year in a row that a St. Francis student-athlete won this award.
He also earned NEC first-team honors, was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Northeast Region Team and is the only player in program history to be named to the College Soccer News All-America Third Team. Rosa was not only recognized for his athletics, but for his academics, too. Rosa became the first in program history to be named United Soccer Coaches’ First Team Scholar All-American and was also named Scholar All-East Region.
In 2019, Rosa finished the season with 11 goals, six of which were game-winners, and two assists for 24 total points. He started in all 15 matches and was named NEC Player of the Week on Nov. 5.
During his freshman season, Rosa started 16 of 17 matches and totaled four goals and three assists. The NEC all-rookie selection earned two NEC Rookie of the Week awards and made plays in big moments. Rosa scored an overtime goal against UNLV in September and then landed on SportsCenter’s Top 10 with a goal against NJIT in October.
In 2017, St. Francis defender Francis de Vries was drafted by the Vancouver Whitecaps in the second round, 29th overall.
The 2021 MLS SuperDraft will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The draft consists of three rounds and 86 total picks.
