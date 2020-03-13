Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.