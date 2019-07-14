St. Francis women's basketball forward Courtney Zezza has signed a professional contract to play with Kronos Agiou Dimitriou out of Greece.
The all-time leading shot-blocker in St. Francis history, Zezza tallied 299 career blocks, while leading the NEC with 2.7 blocks per game this past season. Zezza averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4 team captain also developed into a consistent three-point shooting threat, connecting on 37.6% from behind the arc.
"I am so excited for Courtney as she will continue her basketball career as a professional player in Greece," Athletic Director Susan Robinson Fruchtl said. "Courtney worked very hard over her career here at SFU to continually improve and get to this point where she is a professional player."
Kronos Agiou Dimitriou are members of the Greek C Basketball League, which began in the 1985-86 season. The team won the 2014-15 championship.
"It is great that she gets the opportunity to do something she loves and experience another culture," Robinson Fruchtl said. "We are really proud of the person and player that Courtney has become and I can't wait for her to experience all that she will in Greece."
Zezza will head to Greece on Sept. 1 to begin her professional career.
