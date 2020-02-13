Seven Westmont Hilltop seniors cemented their college plans with a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Four athletes who helped the Hilltoppers advance to the 2019 District 6 Class AAA title game will continue playing football at the NCAA Division II and III levels, while three soccer players committed to Division III schools.
• Jason Adams Jr., Geneva football: Recruited as an offensive lineman, Adams felt comfortable immediately on the Beaver Falls campus.
“I looked at a couple of other colleges, nothing felt like home like Geneva,” Adams said. “The coaching staff and everyone there, it was honestly a great experience.”
Helping pave the way for 3,783 rushing yards in 2019, the accounting major was recruited as an offensive lineman by the Golden Tornadoes, who went 3-7 last year.
Geneva coach Geno DeMarco is heading into his 28th season in 2020.
The Golden Tornadoes compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Adams is the son of Jason and Nancy Adams, of Westmont.
• Grace Dryer, Penn State Altoona soccer: After being named to the 2019 Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state team, Dryer will continue her playing days on the pitch at Penn State Altoona as a midfielder.
“Growing up, Penn State was always my dream school,” she said.
“With an opportunity to play soccer at Penn State Altoona, I knew it was the right fit for me.”
Dryer recorded six goals and four assists for the Hilltoppers this past season.
She netted seven assists as a junior.
“I really like the small-campus feel. I thought all the people I met were super friendly, especially Coach Pam (Snyder Etters),” the accounting major said.
The Lions went 7-9-2 last year in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
Dryer lettered four years in soccer, three in track and field heading into this spring, two in swimming and one in cross country.
Dryer is the daughter of David and Renee Dryer, of Westmont.
• Lauren Kozak, La Roche soccer: The appeal of going to school near Pittsburgh and continuing her soccer career helped lead Kozak to La Roche University, a member of the AMCC.
“The area especially, it really just popped out to me,” said Kozak, who was recruited as a defender. “The hands-on experience in the classroom, that really stuck out to me as well.”
Kozak will major in education.
“I want to be down south (after graduating),” Kozak said. “My major has a lot of open areas down south.”
Entering this fall as roommates and teammates with fellow senior Alexis Nudds, Kozak is hoping to make a quick adjustment to college.
“We’ve been really great friends for a long time. Our connection on and off the field is just really great,” said Kozak, who lettered four years in soccer and swimming, three thus far in track.
Kozak is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Kozak, of Johnstown.
• Rylee Mastovich, Geneva football: Mastovich is one of three Hilltoppers heading to Beaver County. Although it wasn’t planned, all of their stars aligned towards Beaver Falls as a coincidence.
“I didn’t know about either of them deciding to go there until just before I made my decision,” Mastovich said. “I went there and I felt the campus was beautiful.”
Mastovich played left guard at Westmont Hilltop. He will major in biomedical engineering. Playing in a triple-option offense at the college level should help Mastovich hit the ground running in college.
“It’s a lot similar to Westmont’s, especially since we’ll be a step ahead of everyone else that’s just coming in this year,” said Mastovich, who has lettered three years in football and twice in track.
Mastovich is the son of David and Kelly Mastovich, of Westmont.
• Alexis Nudds, La Roche soccer: Recruited as a midfielder, Nudds found everything she was looking for at La Roche University, which went 7-8-1 last year under coach Miguel Lozano.
“I chose La Roche because it’s in the city and I like to be around that kind of area where there’s a lot to do,” she said.
Nudds led the Hilltoppers with 18 goals last fall. She will major in biology with the Redhawks.
“I really enjoyed the coach, who was super nice and really understanding,” Nudds said. “The girls were also really nice.
“It just felt like the environment that I have at school here.”
Entering her freshman year with Kozak excites Nudds.
“It will definitely be really nice going with her because we’ll be rooming together,” she said. “We already know each other, we already have that connection.”
Nudds started all four years in soccer, and will earn her third letter in softball this spring to go along with her one letter in track.
Nudds is the daughter of Jay and Melissa Nudds, of Johnstown.
• Christian Seda Fas, Geneva football: Seda Fas will major in mechanical engineering at Geneva, where he will begin his athletic career with two of his closest friends.
“It just felt like home, I’m going with my other two best friends so it just felt good,” Seda Fas said. “It just all clicked in perfectly.”
As right tackle on the offensive line, the Hilltoppers averaged 315.3 rushing yards per game. The Puerto Rico native enjoyed the thought of joining another run-heavy offense.
“It’s perfect because we all might get a chance to get some playing time freshman year, so that will be great to get exposure,” he said.
Seda Fas is the son of Luis Seda and Shayla Fas, of Westmont.
• Max Yonko, Seton Hill football: As a standout in football, track and wrestling, Yonko was recruited in all three sports. But his involvement in other sports was tied to helping him in football, which led Yonko to sign with the Griffins, members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in Division II. Yonko will major in biology, which was his No. 1 priority from the start.
“I always told myself that I would go to the highest academic school. Academics always come first, football second,” Yonko said. “I just think Seton Hill was the best school for me academically. Also, they have a really good coaching staff. I feel in the future, we can really build the program and be a part of their culture.”
Yonko was a four-year starter in football and wrestling, while earning three letters in track heading into this spring. Yonko, listed at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, was recruited as an offensive guard.
“Whenever I was taking the tour, the players told me how the team culture is there, how it’s more of a family. I think that really stuck out to me,” he said.
The Griffins went 2-8 last fall.
Yonko is the son of Mark and Tina Yonko, of Southmont.
