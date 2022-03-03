Seven individual swimmers and three relay teams posted the top times heading into this weekend’s District 6 Class 2A championships at Hollidaysburg Area High School.
The two-day event begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday and resumes at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Taking place on Friday will be the 50-yard free, 100 butterfly, 200 free, 200 free relay, 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay races. The 100 back, 100 breast, 100 free, 400 free relay and 500 free will be contested on Saturday.
The district champion in each event secures a spot at the PIAA championships on March 18-19 at Bucknell University.
Three Central Cambria boys relay teams have recorded the best times this season. The 200 medley relay team consists of junior Hunter McMullen, junior Cody Roberts, senior Jack Soyka and senior Adam McGlynn, which finished in 1:46.84.
Westmont Hilltop is seeded second with members sophomore Achilles Baloglou, senior Cael Long, senior Elijah Innis and sophomore Maine Zitnay.
The Red Devils’ Soyka, Roberts, senior Ben Grata and junior Aiden Wandel have the best time (1:37.3) in the 200 free relay. Westmont Hilltop is ranked second. Central Cambria’s Soyka, McMullen, Wandel and McGlynn have the best time at 3:33.53 in the 400 free relay.
Central Cambria has claimed two consecutive District 6 team titles.
Central Cambria senior Ben Grata holds the top time in the 50 free with a time of 24.44 seconds. Richland’s Aiden Culp and Toryn Schmouder are the second and third seeds, respectively, in the event.
Long is the No. 1 seed in the 100 breast (1:01.38) and 200 individual medley (2:01.28). The Virginia Wesleyan recruit has won two district titles in the 100 breast and is looking to repeat in the 200 IM. Teammate Innis, an Edinboro recruit, holds the top spots in the 100 butterfly (51.85) and 100 free (48.64).
Conemaugh Township senior Herman Zilch IV has won three district titles each in the 100 back and 100 butterfly. He holds the top slot in the 100 back (55.43) and is seeded second in the 100 butterfly (54.08).
Blacklick Valley sophomore Noah Marsinko is the top seed in the 200 free (1:49.82) and 500 free (4:58.14), an event he won gold in 2021.
On the girls side, Bedford sophomore Leah Shackley and Westmont Hilltop freshman Sasha Innis are the top seed in two races each.
Shackley, a PIAA silver medalist in the 100 back and sixth-place finisher in the 100 free in 2021, has the fastest times in the 100 back (55.18) and 100 butterfly (57.52).
Innis is the top seed in the 50 free (24.67) and 100 free (56.24).
Central Cambria junior Jensen Westrick is seeded second in the 100 butterfly, an event she won district gold in 2021.
