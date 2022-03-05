LINCOLN, Nebraska – Penn State will send seven wrestlers to tonight’s semifinal round of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the University of Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Brady Berge, Aaron Brooks, Carter Starocci, Max Dean and Greg Kerkvliet went undefeated in the first session of the conference championships and also qualified for the upcoming national championships in Detroit (March 17-19).
The Nittany Lions are in second place with 67.5 points. Michigan leads all teams with 68.5 points.
Central Cambria High School product and Iowa wrestler Max Murin also went 2-0 during the first two sessions to punch his ticket to Detroit.
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young became the first Nittany Lion to cement his place in Detroit later this month for the national championships. Bravo-Young earned an 11-3 major decision against Purdue’s No. 9 Matt Ramos to advance to Saturday night’s 133-pound semifinal round.
Bravo-Young will wrestle Michigan’s No. 5 Dylan Ragusin in the semifinals.
No. 1 Nick Lee won a 16-0 technical fall (5:06) against Wisconsin’s No. 8 Joseph Zargo that qualified him for the NCAA tournament and advanced him to the semifinals at 141 pounds.
Lee will grapple with Minnesota’s No. 5 Jakob Bergeland in the semifinals.
No. 10 Brady Berge went 2-0 during the early session. He earned a 10-2 major decision against Wisconsin’s Garret Model (No. 7) during his first bout of the day at 157 pounds. In Berge’s second bout, he scored an upset against No. 2 Kaleb Young of Iowa after earning a 5-3 decision.
Berge draws Michigan’s No. 3 Will Lewan in the semifinals.
No. 1 Aaron Brooks wasted little time securing his place in the 184-pound semifinals and his spot in the national championship as he posted a first-period pin against Maryland No. 8 Kyle Cochran (1:40).
Brooks will wrestle Nebraska’s No. 4 Taylor Venz in the semifinals.
No. 1 Carter Starocci also enjoyed a light workload in the first session. The reigning national champion at 174 pounds pinned Maryland’s No. 9 Dominic Solic (2:17) to clinch a spot in the semifinals and qualify for the national championships.
Starocci and Iowa’s No. 4 Michael Kemerer will wrestle in the semifinals.
No. 2 Max Dean joined the Nittany Lions national championship qualifiers as he earned a 6-2 decision against Rutgers’ No. 7 Greg Bulsak to advance the semifinals at 197 pounds.
Dean draws Michigan State’s No. 3 Cameron Caffey in the semifinals.
No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet earned a pair of wins and will join his Penn State teammates in both the semifinals and the national championships. Kerkvliet pinned Maryland’s No. 14 Zach Schrader (2:13) during the first round of his opening bout. He later earned a 7-1 decision against Rutgers’ Greg Bulsak to the quarterfinals to advance to the 285-pound semifinals.
Kerkvliet and Iowa’s No. 2 Tony Cassioppi will meet in the semifinals.
No. 2 Drew Hildebrandt received a bye before facing Northwestern’s No. 7 Michael DeAugustino. DeAugustino earned a 5-3 sudden victory decision to send Hildebrandt to Saturday night’s consolation round.
No. 7 Beau Bartlett posted a 3-2 decision against Minnesota’s No. 10 Michael Blockhus in his first bout. Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez won a 12-4 major decision against Bartlett in the quarterfinals to send him to the consolation round.
No. 10 Creighton Edsell tallied a 3-1 sudden victory decision against Purdue’s No. 7 Hayden Lohrey but was defeated when Iowa’s No. 2 Alex Marinelli won an 8-2 decision in the 165-pound quarterfinals. Edsell will wrestle in tonight’s consolation round.
Penn State opened the first session by sending all 10 wrestlers to the quarterfinals after Bartlett, Berge, Edsell and Kerkvliet won opening-round bouts. Bravo-Young, Lee, Hildebrandt, Starocci, Brooks and Dean opened with byes.
Session II of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships begins at 5:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network).
Murin moves on
Murin – a No. 4 seed – recorded an 11-0 major decision against No. 13 Peyton Omanio during his first bout on Saturday. Murin secured his spot in the national championships as he earned a 6-5 decision against Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas (No. 5).
Murin will face fellow Pennsylvania native and Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso (No. 1) in the 149-pound semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.