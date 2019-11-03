HERSHEY – Seven area runners faced the rigors of the Parkview Course and came away with medals at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
North Star’s Emily Coddington; Westmont Hilltop’s Ellie Dorian, Avari Admire and Nick Fetzer; Central Cambria’s Stella Kuntz and Toby McCree; and Bedford’s Van May placed in the top 25 of their respective races for a spot on the podium.
Coddington made her first appearance at the state meet a memorable one, grabbing seventh in the girls’ Class A race with a time of 20:07. The senior, who played soccer for three years, set a PR in her final high school race.
“It’s awesome considering I only ran one full season of cross country,” Coddington said.
“I’m definitely stronger than I was last year and was happy with my time. I got my PR today, so it’s great.”
Fetzer earned his second medal with a 10-place finish in the boys’ AA contest.
The Hilltopper senior clocked in with a time of 16:35.
“I’m happy with that. Especially last year barely getting on the podium at 25th. Managing soccer with cross country is tough, so I’m happy with 10th place,” Fetzer said. “It was a strong race with tough competitors. It was tough with the mud. People were more cautious today. I’m really excited to finish top 10 in my senior year.”
On the girls’ side for Westmont Hilltop, Dorian and Admire finished 16th and 24th respectively in the Class A race.
Dorian, a junior, ran the course in 20:24.
“I was nervous, but this is my third time running the course. I felt confident. I knew I had to go there fast and I was hoping to win a medal today,” Dorian said.
Admire, a sophomore, crossed in 20:35 for her spot on the podium.
“I didn’t think I would place being my first year here, but I went with the flow, and it turned out better than I thought it would,” Admire said. “I was intimidated at first. I started in the back and didn’t think I’d place in the top 25, but in the last mile and a half, I went with it and tried to pick off as many girls as I could.”
The Westmont Hilltop girls, the top seed, placed fifth in the team race with 160 points.
“It was a good day. The girls came in here ranked high up. We had one of our girls drop out of the race, which changed things dramatically,” Westmont Hilltop coach Mike Harchick said. “The girls picked it up to finish in the top five and with two girls medaling, both underclassmen, I’ll take it. Nick’s objective was to be in the top 10, and he did it.”
May bettered his position by five from last season taking 11th place in the boys’ Class AA race with a time of 16:39. Despite the strong placement, the Bison junior wasn’t satisfied with his performance.
“I was disappointed. It was kind of a bad race. I felt weak during it. I didn’t have my legs under me,” May said. “Last week, I went out at 4:54 and felt strong. Today, I went out at 5:03 and felt weak. Right, now, I’m disappointed but maybe next month, looking back, I’ll be happy with my place.
“It’s good training for track.”
Kuntz earned her second medal finishing 22nd in the girls’ AA event. The Red Devil sophomore crossed with a time of 19:59.
She placed ninth in 2018.
“I wasn’t where I wanted to be. My time was a lot slower than last year, but I think I worked the downhills and the hills like I wanted to,” Kuntz said. “There’s a lot more and better competition here this year. My time wasn’t that bad compared to last year, but my placement was much lower.”
McCree, an alternate a year ago, made the most of his first appearance in Hershey with a 12th place finish in the boys’ AA race, clocking in at 16:40.
“I got off to a quick start. The second mile was a little rough, but I made up some ground down the backstretch,” McCree said. “Overall, it was a nice day and a nice race. Last year was rough watching from the sidelines. All I wanted to do was run a state race with the boys and I got to do that.
The Central Cambria girls failed to defend its state championship yet still finished fourth in the team standings with 159 points. The Red Devil boys scored 156 points to take fifth, their best placement in program history.
“The boys had the highest finish in school history and the girls raced really well. There’s a lot of pressure coming back as the defending champions, but we finished fourth. It wasn’t like we dropped off the face of the earth,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said. “We don’t graduate anybody, so we are in good shape. The boys raced tough and it’s awesome to see Toby, who has struggled the last few years, get 12th. It’s amazing. He had the illest race today.”
In one of the biggest surprises of the day, District 6 champion Lauren Shaffer of Portage, second in the PIAA last season, started out fast in the girls’ Class A race holding a lead for the first two miles. Shaffer hit a wall in the final mile and dropped back to finish 50th with a time of 21:20. The Mustang sophomore needed help in the medical tent after the race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.