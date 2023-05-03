JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The magnitude of the Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team’s state runner-up finish remained evident almost six weeks after the Mountaineers fell to the highly touted Imani Christian Academy.
The Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Team named the Mountaineers’ Tanner Prosser as coach of the year in Class 1A.
Berlin Brothersvalley junior guards Pace Prosser and Craig Jarvis each earned first-team all-state nods in Class 1A and senior Ryan Blubaugh was named to the third team, along with Portage senior Mason Kargo.
In his 18th season as coach, Prosser (341-126) led the Mountaineers to a 26-3 record and their fourth consecutive District 5 championship – as well as a second state final appearance and silver medal in the past three seasons.
This year's senior group has had remarkable success, as Berlin Brothersvalley posted a 99-14 four-year record.
Prosser has built a winner. The Mountaineers have seven 20-win seasons in the last 10 years, including a 27-2 mark in 2020-21, when they also finished as state runner-up.
'Magnificent Seven'
Seven area players made the all-state team voted on by sports writers who cover high school basketball throughout the state.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser improved on his second-team all-state selection in 2022 while also playing a key role in a state championship contest for the second time in three seasons.
The 6-foot-1 playmaker averaged 23.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.1 steals a game on a team whose only losses were to state champions in both Pennsylvania and Maryland, and a Class 6A WPIAL champion.
Also an all-state pick in football, Prosser made 74 3-pointers this season while producing seven double-doubles (points, rebounds) and three triple-doubles (points, rebounds, assists).
A 1,000-point scorer, Pace Prosser netted 23 points in the PIAA Class 1A championship game against Imani Christian Academy at the Giant Center in Hershey. Imani won 81-64 on March 23.
Jarvis scored 19.3 points a game and buried 96 3-pointers. A career 1,000-point scorer, Jarvis tallied 20 or more points in 18 games, including six contests of 30 or more points. He netted 12 points in the state championship game.
A third-teamer, Blubaugh was part of four consecutive District 5 championship teams and two state runner-up squads. He averaged 17 points a game and tallied more than 1,000 points, giving Berlin Brothersvalley three 1,000-point scorers on the same team.
Blubaugh, who tallied 13 points against Imani Christian at Hershey, reached double-digit scoring 25 times as a senior. He also was an all-state football player.
Portage’s Kargo was among the top play-making point guards in the region. The 5-11 veteran averaged 13.9 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game for the Mustangs, who went 25-3 and won their third straight District 6 championship.
A 1,000-point scorer, Kargo dished out 10 or more assists in five games as a senior and produced a triple-double with 18 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds against River Valley on Dec. 16. His defensive prowess showed in the district title game, as he guarded 6-foot-4 Harmony leading scorer and all-state first team selection Jack Bracken, who scored 10 points, 13.1 under his season average.
Harrold on first team
In Class 3A, Penn Cambria senior Garrett Harrold was on the first team. The Duquesne University football recruit and Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year in that sport, repeated as a member of the hoops all-state squad.
Last season, Harrold was a third-team all-state selection in Class 4A basketball. In the fall, he was an all-state football player.
Harrold averaged 19 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals a game as the 24-6 Panthers advanced to the state semifinal round for the first time in school history. Penn Cambria won the District 6 crown.
Harrold produced 21 double-doubles in scoring and rebounds, including four such games in the PIAA Tournament.
He tallied 20 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the state semifinal game, a 61-56 loss to Deer Lakes.
The 6-foot-4 forward finished his career with 1,477 points, 764 rebounds and 317 assists. Harrold reached double-digit scoring in 28 of 29 games as a senior.
In Class 2A, United senior Brad Felix was a second-team selection after averaging 20.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2 steals a game for the Lions. United won a program-record 25 games and their first District 6 title in 2022-23.
In Class 4A, Greater Johnstown senior Nyerre Collins was named to the third team. The 5-10 guard averaged 22 points a game for the District 6 champion Trojans, who won their fourth district crown in five seasons.
A first-team all-Cambria County selection, Collins surpassed the 1,000-point milestone despite playing in only 41 games for the Trojans, who finished 22-4. He scored in double figures in 24 of 26 games during his senior season.
