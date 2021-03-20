The Seton Hill softball team defeated Pitt-Johnstown 5-1 and 4-2 to open a four-game PSAC Western Division series on Saturday at V.E. Erickson Complex. Olivia Porter collected three hits for the Mountain Cats, now 2-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
In Game 1, Seton Hill used a four-run sixth inning to secure the 5-1 win.
Pitt-Johnstown scratched out a run in the bottom of the fifth. Bree Ginther led off with a base hit and moved to second on Laura Fox's sacrifice bunt. After a wild pitch put Ginther on third, Lauren Gohacki's ground out allowed Ginther to score and knot it at one.
The Griffins answered right back with four runs in the sixth. Allison Kapoll's RBI single through the left side gave the lead back to Seton Hill, and Alexis Vargas' connected for a three-run homer to right-center.
Seton Hill right-hander Lauren Dellett, a freshman from Bishop McCort Catholic, struck out eight in a complete-game victory to improve to 5-1. Dellett also doubled and has a 1.23 ERA in 40 innings this season.
Carly Santillo doubled for Pitt-Johnstown.
Kristen Coffay pitched all seven innings in the circle for Pitt-Johnstown. Coffay surrendered five runs on 11 hits, while striking out two and walking two.
In the second game, Seton Hill took an early lead on Dellett's solo home run, her first collegiate blast, to left in the top of the first, before the Griffins added an unearned run in the second to make it 2-0.
Pitt-Johnstown loaded bases in its half of the third and came away with one run when Stacey Walling doubled and eventually scored on Gohacki's fielder's choice ground ball.
Christiana Skrabak's opposite field solo homer in the Seton Hill fourth got that run back, and a Vargas sacrifice fly plated Kapoll to increase it to 4-1 in the fifth.
Back-to-back singles from Porter and Ali Belgiovane, followed by an RBI ground out from Kristie Radvan cut the Mountain Cats' deficit to 4-2 after five innings.
Pitt-Johnstown put runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Seton Hill starter Logan Hartman reentered the game and was able to get the final two out to secure the win for the Griffins.
Greater Johnstown graduate Shaelynn Myers tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Seton Hill. The right-hander struck out two batters and did not allow a hit in her second appearance of the season.
Porter went 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Alyssa Hileman took the loss and fell to 1-2 after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in seven innings. Hileman also fanned five and didn't allow a walk.
With the sweep, Seton Hill improved to 9-3 overall and 6-0 in the PSAC West.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to Greensburg on Sunday to complete the PSAC series against Seton Hill with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
