GREENSBURG – Seton Hill took Sunday’s PSAC Western Division opener 10-1 in five innings, before completing the four-game weekend series sweep against Pitt-Johnstown with a 3-2 walk-off victory in the second game.
Olivia Porter had two hits and drove in two for the Mountain Cats, now 2-8 overall and 2-6 in the PSAC West.
The Griffins (11-3, 8-0) used three home runs and a pair of five-run innings to take the opener 10-1.
Alexis Vargas blasted two homers and Christiana Skrabak belted a grand slam for Seton Hill.
Seton Hill’s Lauren Dellett, a freshman from Bishop McCort Catholic, improved to 6-1 after holding Pitt-Johnstown to an unearned run on one hit. Dellett struck out six and didn’t allow a walk.
In Game 2, the Mountain Cats erased a 2-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but Seton Hill was able to prevail in the bottom of the frame.
Pitt-Johnstown came back to tie it in the seventh on Porter’s two-run single.
Seton Hill’s Allison Kapoll scored on a fielder’s choice with no outs for the winning run.
