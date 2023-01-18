GREENSBURG – Seton Hill University's Sean Dillon scored 17 points and the Griffins handed visiting Pitt-Johnstown its second consecutive loss, 79-71, on Wednesday.
John Paul Kromka had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds for Pitt-Johnstown (11-5, 7-3 PSAC). Kromka had two blocks and two steals.
Jared Jakubick scored 15 points, and Ryan Smith had 14 points for the Mountain Cats, who had won six in a row before falling to NCAA Division II top-ranked, undefeated IUP and Seton Hill in back-to-back games.
Ryan Meis netted 15 points for Seton Hill (10-6, 5-5 PSAC), which won its fourth straight game. Jimmy Moon added 14 points.
