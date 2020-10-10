McKEESPORT – Serra Catholic remained unbeaten, piling up 438 yards of total offense in a 48-15 victory over visiting Ligonier Valley on Friday night.
The Eagles quarterback Max Rocco was 15 of 25 passing for 224 yards and connected with seven different receivers, including two touchdowns to Terrell Booth, who also rushed for another score.
Machai Brooks added two Serra Catholic (4-0) rushing touchdowns. Brooks had 86 yards on 13 carries and Booth, 52 on four.
Ligonier Valley (2-3) rushed for 109 yards led by Nick Beitel with 23 carries for 59 yards and Haden Sierocky, who had 48 yards on eight carries.
A Brooks 2-yard run and Joe Folino kick got Serra Catholic on the board in the first quarter.
Ligonier Valley answered back in the second quarter on a 2-yard Beitel dash and George Golden kick to even the game at 7 and set the halftime score.
The Eagles outscored the Rams 41-8 in the second half.
Brooks tallied his second touchdown in the third quarter to put the Eagles ahead 14-7 and they never looked back.
Serra got a safety, Rocco threw to Jayvon Holt for a 38-yard touchdown and Booth scored on a 21-yard run to give the Eagles a 28-7 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, a pair of Rocco passes to Booth for 33 and 31 yards, were sandwiched around an Elijah Ward 43-yard pass to Paul Pearson.
Sierocky’s 24-yard pass to Matthew Marinchak, along with a Bruce Krieger conversion run for Ligonier Valley set the final.
The Rams travel to Waynesburg Central next Friday while the Eagles host Apollo-Ridge.
