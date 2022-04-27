The Johnstown Tomahawks’ postseason challenge becomes even more difficult as coach Mike Letizia’s team hits the road in a East Division semifinal series.
The Tomahawks and Jamestown Rebels are tied 1-1 in the best-of-5 series after two tightly contested games at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Game 3 begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Arena in Jamestown, New York.
“I think we have to continue to elevate our compete level to new heights,” Letizia said. “As the playoffs go on, endurance factors in, but ‘will’ and ‘compete’ can overcome it. I think our attention to detail has to be so important, especially going into Jamestown now.
“Their rink is a little tighter, so in the case of turnovers and mistakes, they can get on you in a hurry.”
Jamestown proved as much in a 2-1 double overtime victory over the Tomahawks in Game 1. An early turnover led to an open-net goal by the Rebels’ Lukas Klemm 54 seconds into the contest.
The Tomahawks tied the score on Cole Bianchin’s goal in the second period. Neither team scored in the third period or overtime in Game 1.
Johnstown nearly won it less than two minutes into the second OT, but Stephen Kyrkostas’ apparent goal was waved off on a high-sticking call. Jamestown’s Kolby Amici netted the game-winner 3:56 into overtime via a deflection goal.
“We felt we played a decent game Friday for sure,” Letizia said. “But so did they, and it was as tight as it gets.
“Tough ending given the disallowed goal and the fluky-type one that won it for them.”
The Tomahawks responded with a 3-1 victory over the Rebels in Game 2 at home.
Braedon Ford had two goals and Jake Black scored one for Johnstown.
“Credit to our guys, though, because we talked about how we couldn’t just think we could try to play the same way and the result would just come,” Letizia said.
“We had to elevate our game and I think we definitely did that. We limited them to seven shots over the last two periods while creating around 25 of our own in that span. We worked for our chances and ultimately cashed in.”
Johnstown went 4-6-2 against Jamestown during the regular season. From the Rebels’ perspective, that translates to an 8-4-0 mark.
But four games were decided by one goal and three had a two-goal margin.
Jamestown won the final three games of the regular season (4-1, 4-3 and 4-2, all at Northwest Arena). The Tomahawks’ most recent win at Jamestown was 4-1 on Feb. 21.
“Complete efforts are so important,” Letizia said. “I think over the six games in Jamestown, it was clear that our best overall 60-minute effort was the game we won.
“I think some of the other games we didn’t start well or started well and got way from playing the right way.
“Now in the playoffs, it has to be 60 minutes or more of absolutely dialed-in hockey every game.”
Both Jamestown goaltender Nolan Suggs and Johnstown’s Matthew O’Donnell have been “dialed in” through two playoff games.
Suggs has a 1.67 goals against average and .934 save percentage. O’Donnell posted a 1.25 GAA and .925 save percentage last weekend.
“We know the circumstances of the game and where the series is,” Letizia said. “We will definitely expect a big push from them now in Game 3 on their ice, and we have got to be ready to answer the bell.”
