ROCKWOOD, Pa. – Conemaugh Township, behind the scoring of senior teammates Alex Gregory and Declan Mainhart with 15 points each, advanced to Friday’s WestPAC championship game with a 71-42 victory over Rockwood in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko was pleased with how his team handled the playoff atmosphere.
“It’s postseason so there was a touch of the nerves to start the game,” Lesko said. “Rockwood had a great game plan and executed that plan in the first quarter, and then we made some adjustments and got it going in the second and third quarters.”
Gregory knew the Rockets would change their game plan to focus on Tanner Shirley, who netted 31 points in a 74-62 victory over Rockwood on Dec. 7.
“We came into this game knowing Tanner Shirley had a big game against them last time out, and we would have to be more balanced this time,” Gregory said. “It just takes one shot and it can change a whole night for somebody. It did tonight as everyone chipped in.”
South champion Rockwood got the scoring started with junior forward Christian Schrock finally breaking the ice almost two minutes into the game. Both teams struggled to get much offensive production, and after trading 3-pointers late in the quarter, Conemaugh Township, the North’s No. 2 seed, held a 12-10 lead.
Rockwood got an opening possession 3-pointer in the second quarter by Will Latuch, but a 7-0 run gave Conemaugh Township a 28-17 lead late in the second quarter. Rockwood coach Dale Foy called timeout to try and settle his team down and get his squad’s offense going.
The Rockets came out of the timeout and a 3-pointer by Latuch cut it to an eight-point lead, but a questionable foul with under a second left in the half put Conemaugh Township’s Mainhart on the line for three shots. He drained them all to make it 31-20 at the half.
The third quarter was dominated by the Indians, particularly from behind the arc as they made four treys, and their tight defense kept Rockwood in check.
Mainhart had a huge third quarter, scoring 10 points to help the Indians pull away leading 49-34.
Eventually, the lead grew to 30 points to institute the running clock on Rockwood in the fourth.
“Coach wanted us to have more contributors tonight and we all got the job done,” Mainhart said. “In the third, I was feeling it and we ran the offense well, and kept hitting the open shooters and they put them in.
“It’s exciting to face a rival in Windber and we took two losses to them this season. We are hoping to get our first win against them this time out.”
Mainhart’s teammate, Gregory, agreed with being excited for the championship opportunity at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pitt-Johnstown.
“It’s going to be a hard-fought game between us and Windber,” Gregory said.
“You always want to go into those games wanting to work harder, play harder and outrebound them.
“If we can go in there with the right mindset and play like tonight, good things are going to happen.”
For Lesko, the return trip to the WestPAC championship is a little extra special this time out.
“You’re playing for a championship and with us changing conferences next year, it would be nice to add one final WestPAC banner to our gym,” Lesko said. “WestPAC championships are always fun because no matter if you win or lose, your season is not over so you can try some things maybe you haven’t run yet this year. Ultimately, you have to have a feel for what your team does well and you need to play to your strengths.”
Foy is also hoping to take this game’s experience and learn from it for next week’s playoff action.
“They are a good team, and our shooting went really cold in the second and third quarters,” Foy said. “This team usually shows up to play, but tonight, we just did not come out ready to play. We will have to regroup and get ready for the next one.”
