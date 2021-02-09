CAIRNBROOK – Berlin Brothersvalley has become accustomed to not just winning, but also winning in dominating fashion.
Senior Abe Countryman scored a game-high 22 points, Elijah Sechler added 21 points and, after a tumultuous first quarter by its standards, Berlin trounced WestPAC South rival Shade 86-44 on Tuesday night.
“I thought we just defended much better after the first quarter,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “We guarded the ball better, communicated better, and it led to some easy points in transition.”
The win marks Berlin’s fourth consecutive victory over Shade dating back to last year’s WestPAC championship game.
The Mountaineers have now won eight games this season by 40-plus points.
Berlin racked up six turnovers and led by just one, 19-18, after the first quarter.
Shade took advantage of the mistakes and held a slim two-point lead two different times early on before eventually falling behind for good.
The Mountaineers also struggled to convert several easy buckets inside of five feet in the opening quarter, which allowed the Panthers to hang around.
Berlin’s ability to share the basketball and utilize all of its regulars offensively has been a key to its brilliant 14-1 start to the season.
“We have guys that can play,” said Prosser. “We’re fortunate to have that and have good, competitive practices. Our guys just need to keep pushing each other and keep getting better.”
Senior Will Spochart added 13 points, while Ryan Blubaugh chipped in 10 points. Off the bench, freshman Pace Prosser added nine points.
Meanwhile, Sechler had just two points in the first quarter, but tallied 12 of Berlin’s 24 points in the third quarter.
Sechler cited the defense as what flipped the switch for Berlin’s offense.
“Whenever we were able to lock them down, that opened things up for us,” said Sechler, a senior and Pitt-Johnstown commit. “I think it opened things up for me, driving into the lane, getting into the paint and not only making plays for me, but for my teammates as well.”
Berlin began the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run to push its lead to 40, 77-37. The Mountaineers, who led by as much as 42, took out their starters with 3:20 left to play.
An interesting situation heading into halftime gave the Panthers a glimmer of hope.
The Mountaineers led 41-25 at the break, but while walking to the locker room, their bench was assessed with a technical foul.
That uncommon technical gave Shade’s Vince Fyock, who scored 11 points, two free throws out of halftime and gave the Panthers possession.
Fyock made both to cut the lead to 14, but that was as close as the Panthers got to scratching back into the game.
After the free throws, Berlin went on a fast-paced 8-0 run to make it 49-27.
The Panthers’ lack of viable bench depth hurt them again, much like it did in their first matchup against Berlin, a 93-50 setback in January.
“We’ve shown stretches where we can compete with them (the Mountaineers),” Shade coach Wade Fyock said. “We’ve got to build on those moments. These guys need to see it on film and make some adjustments. Preparedness is part of the comfort factor. I don’t think we were as prepared as we will be if we run into them again.”
Senior leader Kaden Koleszarik dropped a team-high 20 points for Shade. Outside of Fyock and Koleszarik, no other Panther scored more than seven points.
Both of Shade’s leading scorers played the entire game without getting even a minute of rest.
“We’re certainly outmanned at certain times,” said Wade Fyock. “It would be nice to be able to go to the bench and give some key guys a break. It’s just not our makeup, so we gotta do what we can do.”
Shade (9-4) travels to Windber on Wednesday for a non-section WestPAC contest.
Berlin travels to face Bishop Guilfoyle in a nonconference matchup on Thursday.
