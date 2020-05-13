Conemaugh Valley High School’s Mikayla Burke not only made an impact on the softball field and volleyball court, the senior also contributed in a number of community-oriented events throughout her four years as a Blue Jay.
“We were starting to do a student-athlete type of athletic director assistant,” said Paula McCleester, the Conemaugh Valley athletic director and softball coach. “Those kids would check rosters. They’d check the game program. They’d set up the gymnasium for after-school activities. Mikayla was a big help.
“She also was involved in the LivRed Basketball Game we had at Conemaugh Valley. She’s part of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Remembering Adam, Inc. She’s very athletic and academic motivated.”
Burke is headed to St. Francis University to major in occupational therapy in the fall.
“My great gram passed away about two years ago. She was in a nursing home for a while,” Burke said. “I was just always really good at talking to her and helping her even when she wasn’t really aware of the things going on around her. It took off from there.”
Last season, Burke batted .341 with 14 hits, 11 runs and seven RBIs. During her three seasons as a right fielder, Burke collected 24 hits, scored 26 runs and had 16 RBIs. The Blue Jays went a combined 42-12, including a WestPAC title in 2017.
“My freshman year we got to go to Penn State to play in the District 6 championship game and state playoffs,” Burke said of an 18-1 team. “That was something I will never forget. It felt great to be a part of something that was bigger than the team. We were a family.”
Burke also played volleyball four seasons and lettered three times as a middle hitter.
“Volleyball was something I wasn’t really sure of at first,” Burke said. “I ended up loving it just as much as I love softball.”
Burke said she’ll miss having the opportunity to finish her softball career on the field. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring sports across the state.
“It’s something no one really saw coming at all,” she said. “It was really hard to just one day leave practice, come home and find out chances are I wasn’t going to have a chance to get back at all.
“My heart really goes out to the rest of the seniors on the team. We’ve played together since we were little. We didn’t get to have that proper good-bye in that last game.”
Online classes and preparing for a potentially improvised graduation ceremony are of immediate concern.
“We’re trying to put together a video in case we’re not able to have our ceremony,” Burke said. “Students have to give speeches. Different pictures have to be put together for the video.”
