It wasn’t just disappointment for himself that Ethan Williams was feeling when he found out that the 2020 track and field season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Conemaugh Township runner was more discouraged that he and his three teammates in the 3200-meter relay wouldn’t have the opportunity to see what they might have been able to accomplish this season.
“Our relay did well during the regular meets last season and at the WestPAC meet,” Williams said. “We finished second at the District 5 meet, and were working on ways that we would be able to improve throughout this season. Then the season was just over without getting started.”
Fellow seniors Evan Brenneman and Brogan Berkey, who have run with Williams since they were freshmen, along with underclassman A.J. Smolen, were poised on dropping their times, smoothing out exchanges and giving it their best shot for competing for the ultimate prize, a berth in the PIAA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg.
“Not being able to spend time with my teammates has been one of the most difficult things about this time off,” Williams said. “It’s hard not to have closure about the spring sports, but you have to learn to appreciate the things you have and make the most of your time.”
Williams began running when he was a freshman and in addition to the relay, also made his mark in the 800 and the 1600. Last year at the WestPAC championships, in addition to the Indians winning the 3200 relay title, Williams also won gold in both the 800 and 1600.
Williams was also a midfielder on the soccer team, a guard/forward on the basketball squad and was the football team's kicker.
“Most of the things that I will remember about high school revolve around track and field, but I am also proud of the soccer team,” Williams said. “We had slipped a bit over the years, and last year we played for the district title, so I was proud to be a part of the resurgence and helping us to make progress.”
The Indians were seeded second in the District 5 soccer playoffs and got by rival Windber 2-1 in overtime in the first round. Conemaugh Township topped Rockwood 4-2 in the semifinals before falling to top-seeded McConnellsburg 3-0 in the championship.
In addition to his athletic endeavors, Williams is a member of National Honor Society, journalism club, SON (Serving Our Neighbor) and is on the grill team helping to distribute school lunches.
Outside of school, he is involved in travel soccer, enjoys fishing and getting together with friends.
“I thought that I might get one last chance to play travel soccer this summer, but it doesn’t look as though that’s going to happen,” Williams said.
Williams, the son of Lisa and Roger Williams, of Jerome, plans to attend Penn State University to major in geography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.