In four years at Conemaugh Township High School, Jenny Durica feels that she has learned a lot and accumulated numerous milestone moments along the way.
“I came to Conemaugh Township my freshman year,” Durica said. “Every day I am reminded of how supportive all the people around me have been, and that has made it very memorable for me.”
Durica, a high jumper and pole vaulter, was set for the spring season of track and field when the coronavirus pandemic wiped that out.
“I was looking forward to focusing on high jumping and was anxious to see if I would be able to qualify for the state championships in Shippensburg,” Durica said. “I was working on the mental aspect of the game as far as relaxing and focusing on each jump as well as improving my jumping techniques.”
Durica, a four-year letterwinner in track and field, felt that she was
continuing to develop her jumping abilities.
“In my first two years, I thought I was decent, but I didn’t think that I was state-worthy,” the daughter of John and Tracy Durica, of Johnstown, said. “But last year at the District 5 meet, I had a chance to see how much I had improved and realized that I was getting much closer to the consistency that you need as a jumper and with just a few adjustments, I would be able to clear the heights.”
She was the 2019 WestPAC pole vault champion.
In addition to her track and field endeavors, Durica is a statistician for the boys basketball team, earning two letters, and a four-year letterwinner in volleyball, the sport that she will pursue when she heads to Penn State Altoona in the fall to major in kinesiology. She eventually hopes to earn her masters on the main campus.
Playing right side hitter/outside hitter, Durica led the 2019 Indians in kills with 296 and digs with 332. The Indians earned a berth in the District 5 Class A title game before falling to Berlin Brothersvalley in a five-game thriller 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12.
“It was definitely one of the best seasons that we’ve had,” Durica said about the volleyball team. “Everyone put in so much effort and played their roles.
“The team learned how to play together as a unit. During the District 5 championship, we got down, but I was proud that we battled that entire match and never gave up.”
Durica is the student council president, National Honor Society treasurer, Rotary Interact treasurer, a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and the grill team.
Outside of school activities include being playing on the Ridgetop Volleyball Club travel squad and being a member of the Oakland United Methodist youth group. She trains at Big Dawg Built, enjoys reading, hiking and spending time with family and friends.
