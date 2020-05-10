A standout athlete in three sports, Duane Knisely has certainly made his mark at Chestnut Ridge High School.
Knisely has been a four-year starter on both sides of the line in football, wrestled at 220 pounds and was a thrower for the Lions track and field squad.
According to the coaches that have worked with him throughout his career, there is no big secret to his success.
“What stands out with Duane is the hard work that he has always been willing to put in,” Lions football coach Max Shoemaker said. “His work ethic is second to none.”
Throwing coach Bob Stultz began working with Knisely when he was in eighth grade.
“You could see from the beginning that he had the build of a thrower and that he was agile enough to do the throws,” Stultz said. “He had the work ethic to do the techniques involved in throwing and is the quintessential athlete that every coach would love to have.”
Wrestling coach Josh Deputy said that Knisely had always been a fast learner.
“He is a driven kid and never had a bad day when it came to practice,” Deputy said. “He was always there ready to work to get the most out of that practice time. Duane is a very positive kid that has made the most out of everything that he does.”
Knisely was the silver medalist in discus and won a bronze medal in shot put at last year’s PIAA Track and Field Class AA Championships in Shippensburg as a junior. In his sophomore season, he qualified for both throws and finished fifth in the discus.
He then went on to compete at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in Greensboro, North Carolina, last June. He finished fifth overall in discus.
“When I first started throwing I was more concerned about how far the shot or discus was going to go,” Knisely said. “But as you continue to train, you find that recording your techniques and studying them, helps you to improve. You have to break everything down into smaller steps and continue to focus on the little things. Everything builds on the basics.”
A two-time District 5-AA wrestling champ, Knisely won the Southwest Regional this year and earned a bronze medal at the PIAA championships.
Knisely, who had a 43-4 record with 19 pins this season, finished his wrestling career with a 121-46 record.
The Lions finished third in each of the past three PIAA Class AA Team Championships.
In football, the Lions finished with a 38-12 record over Knisely’s four-year career as a lineman, winning four straight District 5 Class AA titles.
“It’s amazing to see the change in his mental attitude from the time he was a freshman until he was a senior,” Shoemaker said. “He was in the weight room before and after school, and was always looking to get stronger.”
The son of Rebecca and James Knisely, of Alum Bank, Knisely also enjoys hunting, fishing and weightlifting.
He received a partial scholarship for throwing discus and shot put at Penn State University and plans to major in biomechanics.
While the case could be made that Knisely with his prowess in three sports might be the most talented athlete to come out of Chestnut Ridge, the senior wasn’t buying it, but hopes that his legacy can inspire the next generation.
“It’s a gift when you are blessed with athletic talent,” Knisely said. “But once you get to the next level, it’s not just skill involved. It’s hard work and putting in the extra time. Nothing comes for free. You must earn what you get.
“I am definitely proud to have represented Chestnut Ridge.”
