With his plans of playing collegiate baseball cemented, Central Cambria senior Zach Malay was ready to end his scholastic diamond career on an uplifting note. The Red Devils returned six starters from a 6-10 squad in 2019 and were eager to prove themselves in the rugged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
However, state schools were ordered to be shut down for the rest of the academic year on April 9, thus wiping out the spring sports season. It took a while for Malay to digest the disappointing news, since it was his last hurrah for high school baseball.
“When I got the news from Coach (Joe) Klezek that spring sports were canceled, I was, to say the least, very upset,” said Malay, who lettered four years in baseball and once in golf. “The thought of never playing another game in a Central Cambria jersey was hard to take in. In the short time we had practicing as a team, I had a really good feeling that we could compete every time we took the field. I worked really hard this offseason in the weight room, and Coach Klezek and I spent a lot of time in the cage and throwing bullpens.”
Central Cambria Athletic Director Randy Wilson stated that senior student-athletes will receive varsity letters for the canceled spring season.
Malay, named a co-captain before the 2020 campaign, signed to continue his baseball career at Pitt-Johnstown and major in civil engineering. When schools were first closed on March 16, students were left in a vicarious situation.
“The time that I will miss interacting with my friends at the end of my senior year is irreplaceable,” Malay said.
A starter since his freshman year as a middle infielder, Malay made an impact early and grew into a leader as the years passed by.
“Zach is one of those kids you absolutely hate to see go, but are exceptionally excited for them to take the next step,” Klezek said. “Zach was really coming in to his own this year. It’s a shame that Zach and the rest of the seniors never got the opportunity to put on that uniform one more time. He’s a top-notch kid that deserves everything that is going to come his way because he’s put in the work up to this point, and I have no doubt he will continue to do so.”
Malay was also involved with National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Interact Club at Central Cambria. He is a certified lifeguard who played travel baseball with Flood City Elite. Malay is on Smith Transport’s roster in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
Despite the abrupt end, the son of Tom and Heather Malay, of Ebensburg, cherished his time with the Red Devils.
“Academically, I feel that the teachers and staff at Central Cambria have prepared me for the challenges I will face in college,” he said. “The friendships, and mostly the great memories, I’ve made over the last 12 years will stay with me for many, many years to come. I’ve also had a lot of good times and have made many memories competing in sports the past four years with my teammates at Central Cambria.”
