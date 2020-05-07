The PIAA’s announcement on April 9 to cancel winter sports championships and wipe out spring athletics altogether because of COVID-19 worked as a double-edged sword for Cambria Heights senior Abby Lobick. It ended the girls basketball program’s deepest run in the PIAA Tournament, while also nixing a promising softball season for the two-sport standout.
“It was absolutely heartbreaking and very hard to comprehend at first,” said Lobick, an 1,000-point scoring guard. “It didn’t feel real, and somedays I still struggle to accept it. Having to walk away from something you love so much and have worked so hard for was more difficult than I thought it would be. I would do anything to have the opportunity to finish our state basketball playoffs and have another softball season ahead of me.”
Cambria Heights finished 25-3 on the hardwood, claiming its first District 6 crown since 1984. The Highlanders defeated East Allegheny and Trinity in the state playoffs to advance to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Although the dream season did not end on the court, Lobick reflected fondly on her years at Cambria Heights.
“My time at Cambria Heights had ups and downs, but I never found myself wishing to be anywhere else,” she said. “My parents and coaches have always said we should play each game like it could be the last. I was definitely not prepared for the realization that I have already played my last basketball and softball game for Cambria Heights.
"I had a great experience throughout my athletic career. I find myself focusing on the memories made throughout the years, like winning the D6 championship this year, scoring 1,000 points in basketball and the friendships with my teammates always bring a smile to my face. I am grateful for my time here.”
The daughter of Brian and Alison Lobick, of Ebensburg, is undecided on a college right now. Lobick plans to play either basketball or softball, majoring in physical therapy. She lettered four years each in basketball and softball.
Lobick was also a member of National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Remembering Adam and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at Cambria Heights, while playing travel softball for the Coal Country Heat.
“After facing my back injury last spring and missing a large part of the season, my first game back was our loss to Tyrone in the first round of playoffs. I realized that I was definitely not back to 100%,” she said. “I had a strong summer season. I was so excited for my senior season with my teammates.”
Cambria Heights softball coach Drew Thomas heaped praise on the two-year captain.
“Abby is an outstanding person, student-athlete and one of the most competitive players I have ever coached,” Thomas said. “She has worked very hard to get where she is today. She will be missed and very hard to replace. She comes from a great family. With her success in the classroom, work ethic and competitiveness, she will have great success at the next level.”
Lobick tossed a no-hitter in the 2019 season opener, striking out 19 of the 22 Westmont Hilltop batters she faced as one walk spoiled a perfect game. She hit .489 last spring with 22 hits, 22 runs, two home runs and 15 RBIs. In the circle, Lobick posted a 4-1 record with a 2.47 ERA.
