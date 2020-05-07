For student-athletes who only play one sport, the PIAA’s announcement on April 9 to cancel the entire slate of spring athletics was a crushing blow. Cambria Heights senior John Todd Elias had high hopes on the baseball diamond, as the Highlanders sought to make tangible improvements under first-year coach Josh Bracken.
“It was extremely disappointing to have our spring season wiped out,” Elias said. “I was very excited to play my senior year of baseball, so it was devastating to find out our season was canceled. I was expecting a much better team outcome this spring with Coach Bracken as our new head coach. I played for Coach Bracken for my junior varsity season and he was an outstanding leader. Coach Bracken always kept pushing our team forward and was always helping the team get better every day.”
Fortunately for Elias, he will continue his baseball career at Mount Aloysius College as a physical therapy major. But his time as a Highlander came to an abrupt end in early April.
“I would sum up my time at Cambria Heights by saying that I had a lot of wonderful teachers and friends with whom I made lasting memories with,” Elias said. “My favorite memories at Cambria Heights were drumming with our school rock band Synergy, playing on the Highlander baseball team, spending time with friends and teammates and being the drumline section leader for the marching band.”
The infielder earned two letters in baseball. Last spring, five of Elias’ 12 hits went for doubles as he produced eight walks, seven RBIs and four stolen bases.
Even in their short time together, Elias made a lasting impression on Bracken.
“John was a great role model as an upperclassman for us,” Bracken said. “John was very respectful, received good grades and displayed his commitment through his hard work. Having had a kid like John really helps the culture of our program – he was committed to each practice or workout and looked to make the most of it, not only just so he could have success on the field, but so the team would grow as a whole.
“John bought in right away. I think the underclassmen can look at John and see that his commitment to individual growth and team success over the past few years are what’s expected and sets a standard. He definitely helped our program, and I anticipate his efforts having a positive ripple effect on Cambria Heights baseball.”
The son of Jay and Annette Elias, of Patton, Elias earned Outstanding Student of the Month honors while being inducted into the National Honor Society and earning a spot on district jazz, all-county honors, concert, marching (drumline section leader) and Synergy bands. He also donates blood to the American Red Cross and is a service worker at Queen of Peace Church in Patton.
Elias is hoping to play for the Patton Redmen in the George B. Kelley Federation Baseball League this summer.
“I’m looking forward to playing baseball for Coach (Kevin) Kime and Coach (Pat) Gully at Mount Aloysius College next season,” Elias said. “In order to prepare myself to play at the next level, I have been hitting every day, working on agility drills, practicing hand-eye coordination and working to improve my arm strength.”
