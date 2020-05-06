Hope Fenchak led the Cambria County Christian School’s basketball team to a 12-10 finish in the Western Division of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) this year. And although the Panthers’ squad did not make the playoffs, they were at least able to squeeze in their regular season before the COVID-19 cancellations took affect.
“We had a pretty good season,” said Fenchak. “We were a younger team with me being the only senior.”
The combination of her team’s slim roster and some stiff competition in the ACAA denied Fenchak of her chance to play at least one postseason game in a Panthers uniform.
“It was discouraging because we have worked so hard, but I understand we were not the best team,” she said. “The Christian school athletic league has a championship tournament. I was more disappointed that we missed out on the fun hanging with the team and traveling. It was my senior year, so I was glad I got to finish with my teammates and have senior night celebration.”
Fenchak’s coach, Don Deyarmin, said that she was definitely one of the better players he’s had in the 10 years that he’s been coaching.
“She really came into her own this year,” Deyarmin said. “She really had a
good year.”
Obviously someone else thought the same way, as she made the ACAA all-star team.
“I was honored in being chosen for a league all-star for the second year in a row,” said Fenchak, who played point guard. “There are some great athletes in our league and I was honored to be a part of the all-star team.”
Deyarmin said that Fenchak got plenty of time on the floor, as she has been playing for him for five years (ACAA allows athletes to play in seventh grade) and has been a starter for the last three. He added that as a senior, she averaged 11 points, six steals and three assists per game.
This spring was going to be the very first year the Panthers were going to participate in track and field, but the opportunity was also squelched due to the COVID-19 virus. Deyarmin said that she would most likely have been a solid performer in the 400-meter relay event that she was interested in trying.
“She’s fast. She’s very fast,” Deyarmin said.
Since she or her school had never participated in track events, Fenchak admitted that she was not all that disappointed because she had never competed before.
Fenchak will be attending Pitt-Johnstown, where she will be majoring in chemical engineering.
