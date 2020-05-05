Upon helping the Blacklick Valley girls basketball team achieve unprecedented success this past winter, senior Zoie Warynovich sought another successful season on the softball diamond in the spring.
However, those dreams were dashed on April 9 when schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year, thus canceling the spring sports season because of COVID-19.
“We’ve all been talking about it, and we’re all really, really upset about it because softball is something we all did together,” Warynovich said. “When we would both win our games, the bus rides back with the baseball team were really fun, just singing, blasting music and having a good time was one of my favorite memories.”
Growing up in a class of 47 people, not seeing your friends every day has taken its toll on Warynovich.
“Honestly, it’s so boring not being in school, making memories and laughing like we would always do in class and at lunch,” said Warynovich, who compiled four letters in softball and three in basketball. “It’s really upsetting. We all try to keep in touch as much as possible, but it’s kind of hard.”
On the hardwood this past winter, the Vikings went 18-8 (first winning season since 2011-12) and advanced to the PIAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Blacklick Valley defeated Clairton 43-37 to post its inaugural state playoff victory in the first round. Just two years earlier, the Vikings endured a 2-20 campaign.
“I’m honestly honored to have been a senior and to kind of be a leader on the team along with Marissa Skubik,” recalled Warynovich, a three-year starting guard. “I don’t think basketball could have went any better for us, especially the past years having losing records. Now making history, it’s something I know we both won’t ever forget.”
Warynovich supplied 64 points, 51 rebounds, 36 assists and 33 steals as a senior. She will major in ultrasonography at Mount Aloysius College in the fall.
“Zoie is one of those student-athletes that puts her all into everything she does,” Blacklick Valley softball coach Gene Slebodnick said. “She leads by example. She is one of those athletes that always practices hard and gives everything she has. She is a great teammate and is always helping other players. She is a great athlete to coach and wish I could have coached her last year of softball. She has helped raise the bar for the basketball program, and she will be missed.”
The daughter of Anthony and Jennifer Warynovich, of Nanty Glo, Warynovich also helped the softball squad advance to the District 6 playoffs in 2017 and 2019.
“Blacklick Valley was honestly so much fun,” she said. “I made a ton of memories.”
