Through four academic calendar years, Will Miller played – and excelled – in three sports at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic is about the only thing that could keep the senior center fielder off the baseball field, where the Crimson Crushers won a pair of District 6 titles and had a state runner-up finish during his tenure.
Miller earned 12 letters at Bishop McCort Catholic.
He and his teammates’ baseball season was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus crisis.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder played four seasons on the football team, the past three as a mobile quarterback.
Miller was a durable defenseman in hockey, helping the Crushers win a Penguin Cup and advance to the Pennsylvania Cup championship game as a sophomore.
“I had to really work on the time management,” Miller said. “As a freshman you think you have all this time and can get everything done. My parents helped me a lot. From a young age they taught me to use my time wisely.”
Veteran Crimson Crushers baseball coach Chris Pfeil appreciated Miller’s work ethic.
“Will is a contributor all four years in three different sports,” Pfeil said. “He developed into a great leader. From the baseball perspective, he was our leadoff guy, anchored the top of our order and handled center field. He caused a lot of damage on the bases. He was electrifying.”
The senior spring sports athletes will be awarded letters at Bishop McCort Catholic despite the COVID-19 stoppage, according to Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco.
“Not too many kids earn 12 varsity letters during high school,” Pfeil said.
Miller is active year-round. He doesn’t claim a favorite among his three sports, though football is the priority. He is headed to Seton Hill University, a NCAA Division II program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“Any sport that you play is going to teach you the basics,” Miller said. “All three sports I played taught me to prioritize. I like them all the same, but probably football comes in first.”
Miller finished third all-time at Bishop McCort Catholic with 2,812 career rushing yards, most of those coming during his three seasons at quarterback.
He was a Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association offensive MVP and Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Football Classic selection. Miller earned Point Stadium Award nominations three straight years and was a Tribune-Democrat first-team all-area selection.
“Will is an outstanding student-athlete and he has been for the last four years,” said Bishop McCort Catholic Principal Tom Smith, the new head football coach. “He’s a great person. He comes from a great family. Working with him the last three years in conditioning in football and watching him play hockey and baseball, the way he approaches all of that, he’s sure to be a success in life.”
