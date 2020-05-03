The Bishop McCort Catholic High School softball team made a steady progression throughout Lauren Dellett’s career.
One of the region’s top pitchers and hitters, Dellett signed a letter of intent to play at Seton Hill University in the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference this fall.
Of more immediate concern, Dellett and her teammates had their sights set on taking yet another step when the COVID-19 pandemic initially interrupted spring sports and finally canceled all PIAA activities.
“This whole coronavirus thing came as a shock,” said Dellett, who is a four-year letterwinner at Bishop McCort Catholic and a standout travel ball player. “I didn’t have any words to describe how I was feeling. Everything was taken away. But looking back and reflecting, it’s been amazing at McCort. Every year in softball we improved.”
After years of struggling, the Crimson Crushers emerged over the past decade as a top contender in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6.
“My freshman year we did well. My sophomore year we won the LHAC and made the semifinals in districts,” said Dellett. “My junior year we made it the whole way to the District 6 championship game. I was really looking forward to this year because I felt we as a team could definitely make it back to the District 6 championship and potentially make a run at states.”
Dellett had a .677 batting average as a junior last spring and earned her second all-LHAC selection. In the circle, she went 17-3 with a 1.64 earned run average and 164 strikeouts in 119 innings. The Crushers advanced to the District 6 Class AA title game but lost 4-2 to Marion Center.
“Lauren has been like everything to us. She’s an unbelievable pitcher, one of the best in the state,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach Rick Conrad said. “She has an incredible work ethic. She’s been a leader since she was a freshman. An unbelievable athlete and a good kid.”
Dellett also plays for Team Pennsylvania at the 18-Under and 16-Under levels. Last year she batted .430 in travel ball and was 16-4 with a 2.64 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
“This offseason I focused more on my mechanics and more on power,” Dellett said. “I lifted in the past years but I really focused on gaining power this year. I was working on my craft and my skills. There is always room for improvement.”
The Seton Hill softball team was 7-10 when play was halted this season. The PSAC coaches picked coach Jessica Strong’s team to finish second in the West Division in the preseason poll.
“I’m definitely ready for that next step," Dellett said. "The transition, high school to travel to college. I’m making sure that when I get to that point in the fall I’m ready for it.”
