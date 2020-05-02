Rather than dwell on the negative aspects this COVID-19 global pandemic has caused for Bishop Carroll Catholic senior Mia Wyland, she instead reflected on the many positives she experienced on Husky Hill.
“My time at Bishop Carroll is one I will never forget,” said Wyland, who competed in basketball, track and field and volleyball. “It has showed me who I am, gave me my best friends and taught me how to work through any challenge. I will remember the love the teachers have for us and all the amazing sport wins that I have been able to be a part of.”
On April 9, the PIAA canceled the spring sports season. State schools had already been closed since March 16, preventing Wyland from interacting with her classmates she grew up with.
“It is a different atmosphere and we still connect on social media, but it is nothing like being with them in person,” Wyland reflected. “I truly miss interacting with my classmates and being able to have conversations with them in-person.”
Wyland was slated to compete in the 800-, 1600-, 3200- and 3200-meter relay events as part of the track and field team.
“I was really looking forward to it because it was my last year and I was excited to see what great things my team could achieve,” said Wyland, who helped the Huskies claim their first District 6 Class AA team title in 2018. “I was preparing for it during the offseason, and I will miss the coaching staff because they always pushed me to do my best.”
Wyland earned three letters in track and field, two in volleyball and one in basketball as a senior, helping win three District 6 championships in three different sports. She is especially fond of participating on some of the most successful volleyball teams in school history, which racked up a 79-26 record over four seasons. The Huskies advanced to the PIAA semifinals twice and competed in four District 6 championship games, winning gold in 2018.
“It was a great honor to be a part of these teams and my best memories come from the great times I spent with my teammates,” Wyland said. “We were like a family and it felt great to make school history. It also meant a lot to me because I got the chance to have my sister (Katie) as the coach and share all the emotions and excitement with her.”
The daughter of Ron and Mary Wyland, of Chest Springs, Wyland led the volleyball team last fall with 201 service points and finished second with 261 digs from her libero position. She produced 40 service aces and a 95.7 serve percentage as a senior.
Wyland will attend St. Francis University in the fall to major in physical therapy. She also was involved with National Honor Society, student council, student ambassadors and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). Wyland also enjoys putting together puzzles, spending time with family and playing cards. She played for the Invasion Volleyball Club.
