Similar to other senior student-athletes, Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Wyatt Kosicki really looked forward to this spring.
Ending your athletic career with friends is always an exciting way to end to the school year. However, the PIAA canceled spring sports on April 9, closing the book on Kosicki and his senior classmates’ final scholastic chapter prematurely.
“I am thoroughly going to miss not getting to throw in my senior track season,” Kosicki said. “I was hoping to try to make it to states, but I am going to miss just being with the team and hanging out at the meets. That’s what I’ll miss the most about track.”
Kosicki lettered four years in football, earning a spot in the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Football Classic, which was also canceled. He also picked up two letters in track and field, and one in baseball last spring.
Throughout his four years on Husky Hill, Kosicki enjoyed his time in the classroom and also competing on three different athletic teams.
“My time at Bishop Carroll has been fantastic,” he said. “I’ve met so many great people, got an amazing education and have some of the best friends you could ask for.”
Kosicki made his mark on each team he participated on.
“Wyatt is a truly good-hearted, gentle giant, who stepped up this year as a football team captain,” said Phil Woo, now the Bishop Carroll assistant track and field coach and interim football coach in 2019. “He was a motivator, a team leader, hard-worker who led by example with his extra effort on the field. Off the field, he was a gentle giant whose humble, helping nature endeared him to many.”
A future biochemistry major with a minor in environmental science at St. Francis University, Kosicki sought a more social ending to his high school career.
“It is sad that we do not get to finish out the year with each other, and it is very different not seeing everyone and I wish we could see each other before we graduate,” he said. “It is rough not getting to interact with my classmates. I miss having class in school and having a laugh during class.”
In the fall, Kosicki led the Huskies with four sacks, while compiling 34 tackles, nine for loss. He produced seven sacks over the final two seasons.
Kosicki competed in discus and shot put on the track and field team.
“As a track athlete, he was on course to be one of the best throwers in the shot at BC,” Woo said. “He worked hard the past two winters after football to refine his technique with Mark Anderson and Joe Ridgeley, our two throwing coaches. They really helped develop his agility and coordination. It’s been an honor to coach him.”
Kosicki has matured into a leader at Bishop Carroll.
“He will do well with what ever he chooses in life,” Woo said. “He has the maturity, people skills and the ability to listen and take notice of others. He was a big, shy guy as an underclassman, and has developed into a wonderful, well-rounded, Catholic faith-grounded young man.”
In school, he was part of the Envirothon Club and Pen Club. Kosicki enjoys fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors, which includes wood turning. Kosicki is the son of James Kosicki and Susan Kinney, of Loretto.
