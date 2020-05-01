While many athletes list a crowning achievement as their most memorable moment from high school, for Berlin Brothersvalley senior Kara McKenzie, it was her toughest day ever on the hurdles course at the District 5 Class AA championships, which provided her with the most introspection.
“I was way out ahead in the 300 hurdles race, and cruising, and I just tripped over the final hurdle and fell to the ground,” McKenzie said about last year’s race. “It was just so frustrating. It taught me to roll when I fall. It kept me from going to the state championships.”
She did qualify for the PIAA championships in the 100 hurdles as a junior, and was geared up for a big senior season this year. Then, the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutout of all the spring sports and gave McKenzie time to ponder what she might have achieved this season.
“It’s still hard to believe,” McKenzie said. “Running has been my focus for so many years and now it has shifted to lifting and getting stronger for college.”
McKenzie said that qualifying for the PIAA Championships at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg have always been special for her.
“The stands are so full of people, and the atmosphere is just amazing,” she said. “When I was a sophomore at my first elimination race, I was just so scared. But it’s really awesome to know that you are competing with the best athletes in the state. There is nothing like it.”
She is the daughter of Brandon and Holly McKenzie, of Garrett. In addition to winning last season’s 100 hurdles district title, she swept both of the District 5 hurdles championships in 2018.
She says that her proudest achievement was qualifying for USATF Junior Olympic Nationals in 2019. McKenzie has only been hurdling since ninth grade. A number of her friends were trying it, and she decided to join them.
She has also filled in at times in the sprints and other races under 800, in the 3200 relay, and in the long jump for the Berlin Brothersvalley track team. A three-year letterwinner in track, she was also on the soccer team and was selected first-team all-county on offense and made the all-WestPAC team in 2018.
Her other school activities include being a statistician with the Berlin Brothersvalley wrestling team and a part of the stage crew for musicals. She is also a member of the yearbook staff.
Her outside of school activities include Future Farmers of America and riding her horses. She also enjoys fishing, photography and hiking.
The Berlin hurdler said that she has always gotten plenty of support from the Berlin townspeople.
“People in Berlin are like a family,” McKenzie said. “They support you, whatever you do, even if it’s not sports.”
McKenzie plans to continue her hurdling career at Seton Hill and to obtain a master’s degree in nurse anesthesia to become a nurse anesthetist.
