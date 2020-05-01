For Eric Bond, baseball is a beloved family tradition.
The Berlin Brothersvalley senior outfielder, a three-year letterwinner with the Mountaineers, began his affection for the game at an early age, thanks to the influence of his father.
“I got started really early, picking up a bat when I was playing sandlot ball,” Bond said. “My father was always helping me with batting and throwing. We all play baseball in my family, my younger brother, Parker, and my sister, Maggie, plays softball.”
The son of Edward and Serenity Bond, of Berlin, Bond’s early developmental years were played in the Somerset area.
“I don’t recall exactly when I started playing, but I do remember playing on all-star Little League teams in the Somerset area for years,” Bond said. “One of the coaches that had a big influence on me was Art Fritz.”
Bond, also dabbled in soccer and football early in his athletic career, moved to the Berlin area before eighth grade, and began playing baseball for the Mountaineers.
He made contributions with the varsity team as a freshman, but had his best batting season as a sophomore (.333). Last year he batted .255, with a triple and a double, scored nine runs and drove in 10.
“I think the strongest part of my game has always been my defense,” Bond said. “During a tight PIAA baseball game when I was a freshman against Clarion a couple years ago, I had what I consider my most memorable play. I threw out a runner at second base from where the ball was hit to me in the outfield.”
Berlin Brothersvalley, the District 5 runner-up that year, was edged by the Bobcats 4-3 in the first-round game. The Mountaineers, also made the PIAA playoffs the next season as the District 5 runner-up, falling to Osweyo Valley 2-0 in Round 1.
Bond said that the most impressive player that he ever played with was Nick Gooden.
“I swear that he never missed a ball in the infield, and was just awesome when he was at the plate,” Bond said about Gooden.
Bond noted that his parents have always provided a huge support system for him.
“My parents have both been to every one of my games,” Bond said. “They have cheered me on and encouraged me to play better every step of the way.”
The Mountaineers senior said that the baseball-less season due to the coronavirus pandemic has really been an oddity.
“It’s strange not to be playing two or three games a week at this point of the season,” Bond said. “Now you have all this time to sit around and think about what might have been.”
When it comes to the game of baseball, there is a certain sadness about not taking to the field again.
“There is just a certain feeling that you get with butterflies and just wanting to get onto the field to play, that you never get anywhere else but in the game of baseball,” Bond said.
After graduation, Bond plans to attend barber school in either Pittsburgh or New York and hopes to someday open his own shop.
