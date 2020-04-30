The 2020 softball season for Bedford Area senior Brooke Bollman was going to be one with a notable change along with a sizable personal goal, as she explained.
Bollman was also eager to take the field with a talented group looking to make noise in a competitive Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“We got a new coach this year in Coach (Kecia) Blackburn, so she was really pushing us,” Bollman said. “We were really working hard. I was hoping to get my 100th hit this season, so that didn’t really pan out. We had a really good team this year. It was going to be a really good season.”
The foundation for Bollman’s optimism came as the Bisons went 10-10 in 2019 with Bollman hitting .362 with 15 RBIs, four doubles and a home run according to statistics posted online.
The worldwide standstill created by the COVID-19 pandemic affected area high school students when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of schools across the commonwealth starting on March 16 while the PIAA postponed the start of spring sports before canceling the season altogether on April 9.
It was a stunner to Bollman, who held out hope for some kind of play this season.
“I just thought we’d be out of school for two weeks, then we’d be back in season and be back to working out,” she said. “I never thought it was going to be like this.”
It also cost Bollman a shot at being a senior leader on the Bisons squad under a new coach who was leaning on the experienced shortstop.
“Brooke is a wonderful student-athlete who persevered through an early career injury to become a talented player,” Blackburn said. “She was a joy to coach and I know she will go far as she is very determined and strong-willed. I wish her continued success in all her life endeavors.”
Away from the Bedford softball diamond, Bollman is a member of the Keystone Stingers travel squad while also participating as a member of Bedford’s Special Olympics Unified Sports bocce ball team. Special Olympics Unified Sports combines people with and without intellectual disabilities on sports teams for training and competition.
“It was a new sport that they brought in this year,” Bollman said. “It’s three Special Olympics kids and three without disadvantages. We’re their partners, but we also get to play. We got third this year.”
During her time at Bedford, Bollman was also a member of National Honor Society and student council on top of her athletic pursuits.
The daughter of Chad and Stacy Bollman, Brooke noted that she was going to play at Penn State Altoona and major in hospitality management, but has decided to focus on her academics instead.
“This one girl in our grade, Shana Andrews, has been doing all of this incredible stuff,” Bollman said. “On Friday she’s coming to our doorsteps and taking pictures of the girls in their prom dresses. She’s been doing a lot of social media work for us. She’s been awesome.”
