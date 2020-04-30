Bedford Area’s Andrew Foor had some big goals as his senior season in track and field approached in March.
The fleet-footed Bison had anchored Bedford’s 400-meter relay team while also making his mark in the 100-meter dash, high jump, long jump and triple jump.
With the starter’s pistol just about ready to fire on the 2020 campaign, the COVID-19 pandemic halted – and eventually canceled – all PIAA spring sports, including Foor’s last laps in scholastic competition, one with lofty ambitions for the talented Bedford squad.
“Last year our team got second in the Laurel Highlands and we wanted to get first because we only lost one meet,” Foor said. “So that was a big team goal. My personal goal was that I wanted to break the school record in the (100-meter dash).”
Prior to the 2020 season, Foor qualified for the PIAA meet as a freshman and junior, anchored the 400 relay, was a District 5 medalist in the long jump, triple jump, high jump and the 100. He took second in the 100 and third in long jump in the 2019 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship meet while helping the 400 relay claim first at the event.
Even when Gov. Tom Wolf mandated the closure of schools across Pennsylvania, Foor quickly adapted to make sure that he was ready if the season were to take place.
“At first there was a local gym I was going to that I had a (membership) to,” Foor said. “I was going there every day, then they closed. We live on a steep hill, so I’ve been basically running hills, doing pull-ups and a bunch of body weight stuff since then.”
It wasn’t meant to be, however, as the PIAA announced the cancelation of spring sports on April 9.
“I was definitely excited because it was the last season,” said Foor, who lettered three years in football. “But I wasn’t expecting everything to just stop so fast.”
The son of Bobby and Melinda Foor, Andrew is headed to Penn State University to major in computer engineering. Those plans mesh well with another area where Foor stood out during his time in Bedford.
“I was involved in Bots I.Q. and TSA (Technology Students Association),” Foor said. “It’s been our tradition, we’ve always been good at that. We got first in nationals in Bots I.Q. and I got second in TSA and I wanted to carry on that tradition that we did with last year’s seniors, and finish that up because we did all the work.”
The virus crisis impacted another outlet of Foor’s passion.
“We have our robot, it’s just sitting at the school,” Foor said. “We did all the work, paid all the money for it and we can’t use it. It really hits home.”
Through everything, Foor has found comfort in a network of friends as the world sits on its ear.
“It’s been nice that I am able to talk to everybody because of everything we have available to us,” Foor said. “It’s just been good to have someone to talk to. It’s definitely been good to talk to other people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.