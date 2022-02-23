JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland turned to its two senior stars, Trent Rozich and Kellan Stahl, to cruise to a 64-36 victory over Northern Cambria in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 3A playoffs.
Rozich poured in a game-high 23 points, while Stahl supplied 19 points on the strength of five made 3-pointers as the Rams improved to 21-4 on the season.
“We’ve been able to lean on them all year,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said of his seniors. “They’re gamers. They’re going to come ready to play every night and they’ve been so reliable all season, so we’re very fortunate to have guys like that who can score every night.”
The Rams needed that boost from Rozich and Stahl. Richland had a shorter bench than usual with starting forward Griffin LaRue out due to a suspension from a flagrant foul he committed in the Laurel Highlands championship game on Saturday.
Richland also had a bit of a slow start as well. Upset-minded Northern Cambria was able to control the pace and slow down the up-tempo Rams.
In the early stages of the second quarter, the Colts cut the Richland lead to 19-14 with 5:32 remaining in the half thanks to some hot shooting by Peyton Myers. The Colts’ junior guard scored nine of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter.
Kaminsky opted to a call a timeout after the Northern Cambria spurt to get his team back on track.
“We’ve got to get things rolling,” the Richland coach said of his message. “We came out a little lackluster and coming into a game like that, it’s a little bit of a trap.”
His team responded.
Rozich helped spark a 10-0 run with a two baskets and a pair of assists to get the lead back over double digits.
“We had to clean up stuff and play better defense,” Stahl said of the second-quarter turnaround. “We were playing really sloppy, especially on defense.
“On offense, we had to do stuff better and we just couldn’t watch the ball into the net and we just had to hustle more.”
The pace of the game at the start was in favor of Northern Cambria, according to coach Clinton Gochnour.
“We were able to just use the press to slow the game down a little bit, not necessarily trap, but kind of control the pace of the game,” the Colts coach explained. “We tried to play real disciplined in our zone to really make them work because we wanted that game down in the 50s and they want it in the 70s. The slower the pace of the game, the more it was going to favor us.”
Richland got rolling in the second half, outscoring the visiting Colts 31-18 to win by a comfortable margin.
Richland advances to Saturday’s District 6 Class 3A semifinal against sixth-seeded Penns Valley. The game will be played at Richland with a start time to be determined.
“They have a couple of really good athletes on that team and we’re going to have to improve on tonight and go from there,” Kaminsky said of Penns Valley.
