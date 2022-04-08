ALTOONA, Pa. – K.J. Harrison went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 9-6 victory over the Altoona Curve in Friday's Eastern League opener for both squads.
Harrisburg's Justin Connell and Taylor Gushue provided two hits each. Gilbert Lara launched a three-run home run in the fourth, and Rudy Martin hit a solo homer.
Altoona's Matt Fraizer and Liover Peguero each blasted two-run homers. Tucupita Marcano and Jack Suwinski (double) both provided two hits. Carter Bins drove in a pair of runs.
Curve right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski permitted five runs over 3 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.
