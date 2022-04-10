ALTOONA, Pa. – Andres Alvarez knocked his first home run of the season for the Altoona Curve, but the Harrisburg Senators capitalized off five hits to prevail 5-3 on Sunday afternoon to take the rubber game of the opening series at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The solo shot for Alvarez came in the seventh inning off Senators reliever Ramon Santos. It was the third run of the game for Altoona after plating two in the fourth inning. Lolo Sanchez led off the fourth with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third before scoring on a Tucupita Marcano sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Connor Scott knocked home Will Matthiessen with a triple down the right-field line. Scott finished the game 3-for-4.
Harrisburg scored first in the third inning on a two-run home run from Jecksson Flores. The shot was the lone hit allowed by Curve starter Luis Ortiz, who went three innings allowing the two runs with three strikeouts and a walk. Two more runs came across on a K.J. Harrison double off reliever Omar Cruz in the sixth. Cruz took the loss, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
The Curve rallied in the ninth inning when pinch-hitter Aaron Shackelford lined a single into right and Scott followed with a single of his own. With the go-ahead run at the plate, Senators closer Matt Brill rolled a double-play ball off the bat of Alvarez before Matt Fraizer struck out to end the game. It was the second save of the season for Brill.
Curve reliever Enmanuel Mejia made his season debut in the loss, allowing a leadoff triple to Rudy Martin in the seventh that turned into a run on a wild pitch. Pitchers Oliver Garcia and Colin Selby delivered scoreless innings to round out the Curve pitching, with Selby striking out two. The staff struck out 10 batters for the third straight game to start the season.
For Altoona, Sanchez finished the game 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, while Matthiessen went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Curve will be off on Monday before traveling to Richmond on Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas is slated to make his organizational debut as the Curve starter. Nicolas was acquired from Miami in the Jacob Stallings trade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.