HARRISBURG, Pa. – Lolo Sanchez hit his fourth home run of the season for Altoona, but the Curve allowed a season-most 17 hits to the Senators as Harrisburg topped Altoona 13-3 on Saturday night at FNB Field.
The two-run shot for Sanchez came in the second inning to give the Curve a 2-1 lead. Sanchez finished a triple shy of the cycle in a three-hit performance, adding a bunt single in the fifth and a double in the ninth inning. Altoona’s third run came on a Matt Fraizer RBI-groundout with Tsung-Che Cheng scoring from second base on a groundout to first.
Harrisburg scored a run in each of the first seven innings of the contest, with every batter in the order recording a hit. Braxton Ashcraft allowed five runs with only three earned on six hits with five strikeouts in three innings on the start. Omar Cruz followed with four earned runs on five hits across two innings before Geronimo Franzua gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings and Grant Ford allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Jackson Cluff led the way for the Senators, finishing a double shy of the cycle. He hit an RBI-triple off Ashcraft in the second inning and a two-run home run off Cruz in the fifth. Frankie Tostado hit a solo home run off Franzua, while James Wood launched a two-run home run off Ford.
