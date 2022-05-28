HARRISBURG, Pa. – Altoona avoided being no-hit with a single from Liover Peguero, but saw its season-long five-game winning streak come to an end in a 3-2 defeat to the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at FNB Field.
Held without a hit into the eighth inning, Altoona took advantage of four straight walks from Senators pitching to force in its first run of the game and make it a 2-1 game. Connor Scott then reached on a fielder's choice to bring home the game’s tying run, but the Curve stranded two on base to end the eighth inning.
With the game tied at 2 in the top of the ninth inning, Liover Peguero picked up Altoona’s only hit of the night with a solid single to left-center field. Peguero ended up stranded at first base as three straight Curve batters went down on strikes.
Harrisburg sent a capacity crowd of 7,850 fans home happy with a walk-off solo homer from catcher Brady Lindsly with one out in the ninth inning off J.C. Flowers.
On the mound, Altoona got a solid five-inning outing from Kyle Nicolas, who matched a season high with eight strikeouts and allowed just three baserunners after surrendering two first-inning runs. Will Kobos followed with his sixth consecutive scoreless inning, picking up a strikeout in a 1-2-3 sixth inning before handing the ball off to Flowers. Flowers set down seven straight batters on 20 pitches before Lindsly’s game-winner on a 1-0 pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth.
Without the benefit of a home run, Altoona’s run of 12 straight games with a home run came to an end.
Altoona completes its series with the Senators at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Luis Ortiz will start for the Curve, with the Senators slated to start right-hander Luis Reyes.
