ALTOONA, Pa. – A seven-run seventh inning from the Harrisburg Senators was enough to take down the Altoona Curve in a 9-3 defeat on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona committed three errors in the seventh inning, with all seven runs scored in the frame unearned. Harrisburg loaded the bases against Nick Dombkowski on a pair of singles and a fielding error by Jared Triolo. Jack Dunn then hit a sacrifice fly before Dombkowski got the second out of the inning. Then, Triolo dropped the potential final out of the inning in foul territory before John Nogowski reached on an error by Liover Peguero to score a run. Five runs would come across later in the frame to bury the Curve.
Matt Fraizer hit an RBI single in the third inning off Harrisburg starter Steven Fuentes. It was the first hit of the game for Altoona, and the Curve would not pick up their second until Connor Scott’s two-run double in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Altoona drew eight walks in the contest, one shy of a season high.
Kyle Nicolas made his first start for the Curve and second appearance since returning from the injured list. In three innings, he struck out four batters and allowed two runs on three hits. Jackson Cluff hit an RBI triple in the second inning and scored on a Gilbert Lara single to give the Senators the early 2-0 lead.
Enmanuel Mejia tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and Austin Roberts allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings. Jeff Passantino tossed the ninth inning, a scoreless frame on two hits with one strikeout.
Henry Davis saw his five-game hit streak come to an end in the loss. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning, marking his 16th peg on the campaign. Altoona had just four hits in the loss.
Altoona continues its six-game series with Harrisburg at 6 p.m. Friday. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge takes the ball for the Curve, with right-hander Ronald Herrera on the mound for Harrisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.