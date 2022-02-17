ALTOONA, Pa. – Penn Cambria High School boys’ basketball coach Jim Ronan issued specific challenges to each of his players before the Panthers faced top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinals. Easton Semelsberger’s centered on scoring.
Challenge accepted.
Semelsberger fired in a season-high 20 points as the highly motivated Panthers avenged two regular-season losses to the Marauders and stormed into the championship game, 68-52, on Thursday night.
Penn Cambria, which jumped out to an 18-point lead in the early minutes of the second quarter and was up by as many as 19 in the second half, will face Richland in Saturday night’s final at Central Cambria.
“We know we’re too good a team to let games slip. We’re too close a team,” Panthers forward Garrett Harrold said. “Playoffs are when it matters. We came through when it mattered.”
Harrold scored 19 to go along with 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Kyle Reese netted 12 points and blocked four shots for the Panthers (19-4).
Those kinds of numbers aren’t that extraordinary, though. Semelsberger is primarily a facilitator and defender who’d only scored in double digits six times entering the LHAC tournament. He scored 15 points combined in Penn Cambria’s regular-season games with Guilfoyle, 5-for-17 from the floor.
However, in addition to dogging Bishop Guilfoyle shooting sensation Patrick Haigh much of the night, he made five 3-pointers for the second game in a row, including three in the fourth quarter when the Marauders cut the difference down to seven points with six minutes left.
“The guys had all that confidence. We just wanted it more. It was more about just making shots than anything else,” Semelsberger said.
“We know we’re just as good a team as them, if not better.”
Haigh finished with a game-high 23 points, but was limited to six shots and six points over the first two quarters, enabling Penn Cambria to take a 16-point lead into the half. The Panthers came out inspired, forcing Marauder coach Chris Drenning to call two timeouts during the first five minutes as Penn Cambria scored 17 of the contest’s first 19 points.
It didn’t stem the tide, and two Harrold free throws made it 24-6 two minutes into the second quarter. The Panthers led by double figures most of the game.
“The biggest thing was the trust we all have in each other. It all came together,” Semelsberger said.
Semelsberger made his first of three fourth-quarter treys after Bishop Guilfoyle got the margin to seven. The shot ignited a 20-9 Penn Cambria run capped by an emphatic Reese dunk.
“I knew we were going to come in here with determination and never back down, because these kids never do,” Ronan said.
“We struggled down here and we struggled at Central a bit, but it wasn’t because of effort. It was because we didn’t make shots. When we make shots, we’re tough to beat.
“I had no doubts about our effort or our heart. Now, when you shoot that well that you’re up 17-2 on that team, you’re a little bit surprised. That’s about as good as you could play basketball.”
Bishop Guilfoyle, the top seed in Class 3A in the District 6 playoffs, dipped to 18-5.
