WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Arabella Seibert, daughter of Mike and Jennifer Seibert, of Davidsville, competed in the Northeast Central Region 5 contest at the 50th annual ELKS Hoops Shoot on Saturday.
In the girls’ 8-9 division, Seibert made 20 of 25 free throws and went 4-for-5 in a tiebreaker against the New Jersey entry, who won with a 5-for-5 effort.
Seibert advanced to the contest by winning the Meyersdale Elks Lodge #1951 contest in January, the Southwest Pa. contest at Mount Pleasant in early February and the state title in Bellefonte two weeks ago.
