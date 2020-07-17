The Tribune-Democrat’s Mike Mastovich is putting together a report on the greatest Johnstown-area football players from 2000-19, and he needs your help.
Who should be on the all-2K roster?
Who would be in the starting lineup?
Who is the region’s best player of this century?
Let us know what you think by Aug. 2. The all-2K football salute will be published Aug. 15.
Send your nominations – with why you made your picks – to mmastovich@tribdem.com or sports@tribdem.com, or contact Mastovich via Twitter, @masty81.
The schools in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area with current squads are, alphabetically: Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Bishop McCort Catholic, Blacklick Valley, Cambria County Christian, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Johnstown Christian, Ligonier Valley (and the former Laurel Valley), Meyersdale, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Shade-Central City, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Somerset, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber. Rockwood and Turkeyfoot Valley previously had teams in the early 2000s.
