JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While encapsulating the vision for TEC Con as the gaming and esports event hosted by The Esport Company enters its second year, Seth Mason noted that the event will have a hectic, but structured vibe to it.
“It’s a big celebration of video games and esports, at the end of the day,” The Esports Company founder said. “If you have any interest or are wondering what esports and video games are about, this is the event for you. You’re going to learn so much in one hour. You can sit in on a panel for 30 minutes, walk out after the panel is over. Hear and see the games on the big stage and see the tournaments all unfolding. Depending on when you are here, it’ll be what we like to call ‘organized chaos,’ in a way.”
TEC Con, entering its second year, will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center on Napoleon Street in Johnstown.
The showcase will be a blend of competition, information, giveaways and fun, all in the name of boosting the profile of local gamers at the scholastic and amateur levels, while also showing the opportunities that are possible through gaming and esports. A food truck and beverages will be available on site.
“Just showing up and saying, ‘I’m going to walk through here for an hour. Enter the giveaways,’” Mason said. “Come check things out and watch the best of the best locally, representing their high schools. That’s a big thing in the community. You’re seeing kids from Westmont (Hilltop). Kids from Greater Johnstown. Forest Hills. The Altoona area. You’re seeing all of these area kids, all in one place, seeing their dreams fulfilled.”
Hourly giveaways will feature virtual reality (VR) gaming headsets, gift cards and other gaming accessories.
Mason also believes that the event has the right price for those who are devoted to the craft or for those who are complete neophytes.
“It’s 100% free,” Mason said. “No one has anything to lose. They can show up and engage in all of the activities at no cost.”
The day boasts four free-to-enter tournaments with one-on-one competition. Each tourney will have $1,000 prize pools for “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” on Nintendo Switch, and “Rocket League,” on personal computer (PC), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” on the Switch and “Madden NFL 23” on the next-gen Xbox consoles, each from 1 to 5 p.m.
Attendees can also take part in open gaming on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles and PC.
An all-star showcase with gamers playing “Valorant,” “Overwatch” and Rocket League” will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., while esport athletes who are collegiate hopefuls can ply their wares in “Valorant” and “Rocket League” to college coaches in a high school combine between 2 and 5 p.m.
The day also has half-hour panels planned for topics such as The Esport Company, team-building through esports, amateur and collegiate esports, and careers and opportunities in gaming and esports. Panel discussions will begin at 1 p.m.
Mason noted that if you cannot attend TEC Con on Saturday, the panels will be posted online after the convention wraps up.
“Everything will be recorded," Mason said. "We won’t be live-streaming, but everything will be recorded and we’ll be posting that afterward on our website – theesportcompany.com. We’ll have a section recapping this year’s event."
